When we look back on it, the advancements that Apple has made with the camera in the iPhone are nothing short of extraordinary. I mean, with the latest iPhone 11 Pro line, we have a Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lens, along with Portrait mode and even the ever-amazing Night mode. Photography on the iPhone is definitely at an all-time peak. But that doesn't mean we have to just stop there. If you like to dabble with iPhone photography at all, then you should know that adding some third-party lenses to the mix can really spice things up. The OneClip and TrueLUX Lens Bundle from Hitcase are a nice addition for any budding iPhone photographer.

Everything you need for beautiful photography Hitcase OneClip Lens Clip and TrueLUX Lens Bundle: Features

Since we're covering several different things in this review, let's go over the features of each product separately. However, each item works together (the clip and the lenses), so they are all necessary, unless you happen to have a compatible Hitcase phone case. The OneClip is universal and works with a wide variety of devices

Let's start with the OneClip Lens Clip. This simple clip is made from aluminum, so it has a bit of heft to it. It is also only available in a black anodized aluminum color, so it goes with pretty much anything. The design of the OneClip is pretty basic — think of a chip bag clip, just without the horizontal part at the bottom. The back part of the clip (that goes over your camera lens) has a hole where you would thread in a TrueLUX lens into. The front part of the clip has a rubber pad on the inside that would go on your iPhone screen, and the rubber prevents the front glass from getting damaged. In order to attach a lens, just twist it into the hole on the back side of the clip. The lens should lock in place after about two twists. To open the clip, just squeeze the top part in so that the bottom opens up — then it would just go in the upper corner of your iPhone, with the attached lens covering your iPhone's standard Wide lens, and the rubber part going on the front screen. The nice thing about the OneClip Lens Clip is the fact that you can use it either vertically or horizontally, whichever one you prefer or works best for what you're shooting. It can also work with your iPhone's front-facing selfie camera instead of the rear, or you can use it with other smartphone, computer, or even tablet cameras. Oh, and the OneClip is compatible with or without cases, because the clip can open up fairly wide. Because of wide compatibility, the OneClip Lens Clip can last you for a while, even if you change devices. The TrueLUX SuperWide lets you see the world through a fisheye perspective

The TrueLUX SuperWide lens is basically just fisheye. According to the Hitcase website, it consists of a triple element spherical lens, which gives you excellent detail throughout the entire field of view (FOV). With Hitcase, you also don't get the vignette effect that you typically see with other fisheye lenses thanks to the edge-to-edge clarity. The SuperWide lens also has a minimum focusing distance of 16mm instead of the 90mm focus distance on the latest iPhones. What this means is that you are able to do extreme closeups without distortion using the SuperWide lens. For specifics, you get 148° diagonal FOV in photo mode and 121° diagonal FOV in video mode. The TrueLUX Wide lets you see more up to 2x more than the iPhone's Wide camera

The TrueLUX Wide lens is somewhere in-between the standard iPhone wide camera lens and the TrueLUX SuperWide. With this one, you can fit 2X more into the frame than the standard iPhone camera, so it's a great option for landscapes, travel, or sport photography. You get 120° diagonal FOV in photo mode and 98.6 degrees (diagonal) or 86.1 degrees (horizontal) FOV in video mode with the Wide lens. It also offers magnification at 0.55x and has a minimum focus distance of 27mm. So as you can see, it's a little less than the SuperWide, but it does have the same FOV as the Ultra Wide lens of the iPhone 11 devices. However, unlike the iPhone's natural ultra wide lens, the TrueLUX Wide adds a little bit of a curvature to your photos (the native Ultra Wide feels like it has less distortion), which should be expected with any lens accessory. And like the SuperWide lens, the Wide also has edge-to-edge clarity, so there is no vignetting in photos when the lens is used. It's also waterproof, dust-proof and snow-proof. The TrueLUX Macro lens lets you see the tiny details

While the SuperWide and Wide are about the same size physically, the TrueLUX Macro lens is flatter and less bulky compared to the other two. That's because the Macro has two element glass lens, compared to the three with the other lenses. The Macro lens has 3x the magnification of the standard camera lens, thus giving you an up-close-and-personal focus distance of 12-22mm. Hitcase claims that with this distance, it is easier to work with over other macro lenses, but I don't have another macro lens at the moment to test against. You will need to get your device very close to the subject for the Macro lens to work, otherwise everything appears blurry. A comprehensive kit with huge compatibility Hitcase OneClip Lens Clip and TrueLUX Lens Bundle: What I Like

The OneClip is one of my favorite photography accessories for my iPhone so far. I love that it can attach to my iPhone 11 Pro with or without a case, because I prefer to keep it protected at all times. And the fact that it can be attached vertically or horizontally is great, as you can adapt it for landscape or portrait orientation images. To top it off, the OneClip also works nicely with pretty much any smartphone, tablet, or computer, so I can continue using it with everything. It just adds to the longevity of the product. The lenses also produce crystal-clear images, which I'm pretty satisfied with. The Macro lens is my favorite, because it definitely lets me get detailed closeups easily, as long as the subject or my hand isn't moving. Even though I have the iPhone 11 Pro, I love the Wide and SuperWide lenses for experimentation. The OneClip and all of the TrueLUX lenses are sturdy since they're made from anodized aluminum, and they go with anything since they're black. And since the lenses are waterproof, dust-proof, and snow-proof, you can take them anywhere for crisp iPhone photography. The lenses are a little pricey Hitcase OneClip Lens Clip and TrueLUX Lens Bundle: What I Don't Like

There's a lot I like about these photography accessories from Hitcase. However, as far as I know, the OneClip is designed to only work with the Hitcase lenses. I'm not sure if any other third-party lenses with a thread-in mounting system may fit, but it could if it was the same size as Hitcase's lenses. And while I like the TrueLUX lenses from Hitcase, I know you can find other lenses for much cheaper on Amazon. However, Hitcase is a reputable brand, so that's what you're paying for with the TrueLUX lenses, but at $40 for each lens or $100 for all three, it's still not cheap. But as they always say, you get what you pay for. I also found the SuperWide lens to be a little more finicky than the other two when it comes to going over my standard wide iPhone camera lens. When putting it on, you need to be super precise with its placement, otherwise the lens could cover a tiny part of the corner of your photo. It took a little bit of jiggling to find the proper spot without any interference for me. Also, these lenses require either the OneClip Lens Clip and vice versa, or you need a compatible Hitcase phone case for lens mounting. A fantastic kit for any iPhone photographer Hitcase OneClip Lens Clip and TrueLUX Lens Bundle: The Bottom Line 4.5 out of 5 The OneClip Lens Clip is a simple but effective contraption that makes it possible to easily attach Hitcase's TrueLUX lenses to your device, with or without a case. The wide range of device compatibility makes this a fairly universal accessory that will last a long time, which is why I'm giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. The TrueLUX Lenses are high quality and produce crystal-clear images. Even if you have the latest iPhone, these lenses definitely enhance and make photography fun, since it opens up a lot of possibilities for experimentation. They're easy to attach to the OneClip or a compatible Hitcase phone case thanks to the thread-in mounting or the magnetic LINK mounting for cases. While you can buy all of the TrueLUX lenses as a set, they are all sold individually as well. However, since they can be a little finicky in terms of placement over the iPhone camera, I'm giving it a 4 out of 5 stars.

