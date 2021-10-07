The popular at-home workout app Wakeout is slashing prices by 75% to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, with the offer coming to a close October 31.

Available from the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, Wakeout is designed to help people get moving no matter where they are — no need for accessories or huge spaces.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. During October, we bring awareness to the impact that mental health can have on individuals, families and communities. Get Wakeout at 75% off and instantly get access to over 1,800 movements that energize, provide relief and enhance your mood. One subscription activates Wakeout on your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Wakeout includes more than 1,800 different ways to move in more than 35 different kinds of situations. You don't need to be at a gym to work out! If Wakeout helps just one person stay fit, and improves their mental health along the way, it'll be worth every penny. Having tried Wakeout myself and spoken to the founders I'd have to say it's one of the best iPhone apps around for getting people moving — even when they don't think they can.

You can download Wakeout from the App Store right now. The download itself is free with in-app purchases unlocking the subscriptions — all with 75% off right now.