HomeKit DIY security system specialist, Abode, has announced the release of a major update to its mobile apps. Version 5.0 of the Abode app, available on the AppStore now, introduces a visual refresh and provides access to settings that were previously only available via a web portal.

Welcome to the abode app. Control your abode systems, automations, and system settings from the palm of your hand. A fast, fresh experience built natively for iOS and Android so you can easily oversee your smart security from your phone or tablet.

As we noted in our review of the Abode iota Security Kit, the previous version of the iOS app lacked polish, and dampened the overall experience with the company's hardware. Abode's latest update solves this issue by moving to a native app providing a much cleaner look that is also more responsive. Several functions, such as pulling up a camera feed are now easily accessible by requiring fewer taps and an expanded navigation bar at the bottom of the app makes finding information such as a timeline much faster.