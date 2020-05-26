What you need to know
- Abode has released a major update to its iOS app today.
- Version 5.0 provides a visual overhaul and access to previously web-only settings.
- Additional features are planned for future updates including an Apple Watch app and support for dark mode.
HomeKit DIY security system specialist, Abode, has announced the release of a major update to its mobile apps. Version 5.0 of the Abode app, available on the AppStore now, introduces a visual refresh and provides access to settings that were previously only available via a web portal.
Welcome to the abode app. Control your abode systems, automations, and system settings from the palm of your hand. A fast, fresh experience built natively for iOS and Android so you can easily oversee your smart security from your phone or tablet.
As we noted in our review of the Abode iota Security Kit, the previous version of the iOS app lacked polish, and dampened the overall experience with the company's hardware. Abode's latest update solves this issue by moving to a native app providing a much cleaner look that is also more responsive. Several functions, such as pulling up a camera feed are now easily accessible by requiring fewer taps and an expanded navigation bar at the bottom of the app makes finding information such as a timeline much faster.
The updated Abode app also provides access to settings such as notifications available for the first time on iOS. Users can now also update account information, adjust sounds, and set timers on mobile instead of having to resort to going to Abode's website.
Other updated features include a new iOS widget that can arm and disarm a home without having to open the app, and automation shortcuts that can toggle quick actions with a tap. Abode has also mentioned that it plans to introduce an Apple Watch app, dark mode, and multiple account switching in future versions of the app.
