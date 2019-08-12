At CES 2019, TP-Link said it would work to bring HomeKit support to its Kasa Smart Plug Mini. Unfortunately, it appears as though that's no longer going to happen.

A note on TP-Link's website (via Apple Insider) says the smart home device will no longer support Apple's platform "due to changes in our roadmap." TP-Link doesn't provide any more details beyond that.

"Despite the change in direction for this specific SKU, our team is committed to the development of innovative smart home solutions that will continue to delight our customers around the globe," TP-Link says in an updated document.

Apple makes it easy for smart home companies to support HomeKit through software, so it's unclear why TP-Link changed course since its initial promise. In TP-Link's support document, the company doesn't mention whether or not HomeKit support is coming to other devices.

If you picked up a Kasa Smart Plug Mini in anticipation of HomeKit support, you'll need to look elsewhere. Luckily, there are plenty of options available right now.

