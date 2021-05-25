HomeKit support is rolling out for the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers.

HomeKit support is finally rolling out for the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Eero is officially rolling out support HomeKit for Routers support to the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6. The new functionality will allow Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro owners to add their routers to the Home app and have more control over the security of their network.

Eero confirmed that the feature was rolling out to its new routers on Twitter. According to the report, the feature comes as a firmware update, which can be initiated in the Eero app on iOS.

Hello Yasin! It is true. Thank you for your patience while we worked to get this feature updated and released. — eero (@geteero) May 25, 2021

HomeKit-enabled routers are able to firewall all of your devices so they are unable to access your entire network. This is a great security feature as, if one device was compromised, the rest of the devices on your network would stay safe.

9to5Mac's report also specifies the specific security settings you can choose in the Home app for your router:

In the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac you can customize the level of connection security for each HomeKit accessory. The most secure option will ensure that your HomeKit accessory can only interact with HomeKit through your Apple devices. Here's how Apple explains the options: Restrict to Home: Most secure. Your accessory can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The accessory won't connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked.

Automatic: Default security. Your accessory can communicate with HomeKit and connections recommended by its manufacturer.

No Restriction: Least secure. This setting bypasses the secure router and allows your accessory to interact with any device in your network or Internet-based service.

You can check to see if the HomeKit-supported update is available now in the Eero app.