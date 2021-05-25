What you need to know
- HomeKit support is rolling out for the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers.
- Eero has confirmed the rollout on Twitter.
HomeKit support is finally rolling out for the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Eero is officially rolling out support HomeKit for Routers support to the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6. The new functionality will allow Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro owners to add their routers to the Home app and have more control over the security of their network.
Eero confirmed that the feature was rolling out to its new routers on Twitter. According to the report, the feature comes as a firmware update, which can be initiated in the Eero app on iOS.
HomeKit-enabled routers are able to firewall all of your devices so they are unable to access your entire network. This is a great security feature as, if one device was compromised, the rest of the devices on your network would stay safe.
9to5Mac's report also specifies the specific security settings you can choose in the Home app for your router:
In the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac you can customize the level of connection security for each HomeKit accessory. The most secure option will ensure that your HomeKit accessory can only interact with HomeKit through your Apple devices. Here's how Apple explains the options:
- Restrict to Home: Most secure. Your accessory can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The accessory won't connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked.
- Automatic: Default security. Your accessory can communicate with HomeKit and connections recommended by its manufacturer.
- No Restriction: Least secure. This setting bypasses the secure router and allows your accessory to interact with any device in your network or Internet-based service.
You can check to see if the HomeKit-supported update is available now in the Eero app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Check these stores for the hottest Nintendo Switch controllers
Whether you're looking for a cool Zelda Joy-Con or the latest themed Pro Controller buying the latest Switch accessories can be hard. They tend to sell out quickly, so you'll need to check store frequently with credit card at the ready.
Review: Miitopia is an adorable RPG that doesn't take itself too seriously
In this fun little RPG, you can take on the Dark Lord and save the faces of Miitopia with whomever you want.
iOS 15 may bring MyFitnessPal-like food tracking, lock screen complications
Sources say that Apple is bringing food tracking to the iPhone's Health app while lock screen complications and grouped notifications are also in the works.
Add AirPlay 2 to your audio setup with these connected receivers
Want to keep the tunes flowing as you walk into your home theater? Or do you want to build your own surround sound system using your existing AirPlay 2 speakers? You can do all of that, and more, with the best AirPlay 2 receivers.