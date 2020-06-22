What you need to know
- HomePod is adding support for third-party music services.
- This could create a much better experience for services like Spotify.
- There is currently little detail as to what this new feature will mean for end-users.
One of the biggest announcements for the Home section of Apple's WWDC keynote was not actually mentioned at all, and that has to do with the HomePod.
When Apple threw up the breakdown of all of the new features coming to its Home category with iOS 14, one tile mentioned that third-party music support was coming to the HomePod.
While there are no details know as to what exactly this means, this could bring a more user-friendly experience for services like Spotify to HomePod owners.
Currently, when you ask Siri to play music on the HomePod, she will only play music from Apple Music, Apple's own music streaming service. With this new support for third-party music services, you could potentially ask Siri to play music on Spotify - perhaps even setting Spotify as the default music service you want to use on your HomePod.
It is currently also unclear how developers will be able to take advantage of this new feature, but it is sure to be covered in a developer session at some point this week.
Apple seems to be opening up a lot of its hardware and software with its latest software releases. The company has also announced that users will be able to set default mail and browsers on iPhone and iPad, and that it will allow third-party accessory makers to add their devices to the Find My app.
We are grateful to Setapp for sponsoring our coverage of WWDC 2020. The content of this article reflects solely our own editorial opinion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Xbox Elite Controller 2, Adaptive Controller support coming to Apple TV
During its WWDC 2020 presentation today, Apple unveiled the next version of its OS for Apple TV, tvOS. For fans of Microsoft's Xbox controllers, you'll be able to use the new Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller starting in tvOS 14.
Just the top 10 iOS games rake in more than $13 million in daily revenue
The App Store can be a difficult place to make money. Unless you're one of the top ten games in the entire marketplace, it seems.
Review: AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank is all you need on the go
AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank has a kickstand, so you can watch videos while you charge your iPhone wirelessly. Plus, charge two other devices via USB-A and a USB-C ports at the same time.
What’s on iMore’s desk for WWDC
Just because we're not attending WWDC in person, doesn't mean we won't have our most important tech at our fingertips.