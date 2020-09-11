The HomePod mini is a rumored upcoming following to Apple's 2018 device HomePod. While it's possibly going to be called the HomePod 2, it's said to be a smaller form factor than the original HomePod making the name HomePod mini the going bet right now.

There isn't a ton of information or rumors about the HomePod mini, but here's what we've been able to gather so far.

Release date

There's no official release date for the HomePod mini right now; we do now that the original HomePod has been dropping in price recently, which may suggest Apple is trying to clear its stock.

There have been some rumors about the HomePod mini being released in October, but since the product hasn't even been officially announced yet, it's still anyone's guess.

The next Apple event is scheduled for September 15 (next week), so that's the next opportunity we will have to see if Apple unveils the new smart speaker.

Price

No details of price have been made public, but the HomePod was priced relatively expensively when it was first introduced. Plus, there were reports back in 2018 that Apple was planning on releasing a less expensive version at some point, but that has yet to materialize.

All that is to say that we have no idea what the price of the HomePod mini will be, but the most common speculation puts the HomePod mini at around $200 - $300, but nobody knows for sure.

Face ID

Sounds a little crazy, but rumors suggest that the HomePod mini could have Face ID. With the right sensors on top of the speaker, the HomePod could identify who's using the HomePod by allowing you to look down at it.

Right now, multiuser works via voice recognition, but the inclusion of FaceID could allow for a more stringent multiple user experience.

Hand gestures