The HomePod mini is a rumored upcoming following to Apple's 2018 device HomePod. While it's possibly going to be called the HomePod 2, it's said to be a smaller form factor than the original HomePod making the name HomePod mini the going bet right now.
There isn't a ton of information or rumors about the HomePod mini, but here's what we've been able to gather so far.
Release date
There's no official release date for the HomePod mini right now; we do now that the original HomePod has been dropping in price recently, which may suggest Apple is trying to clear its stock.
There have been some rumors about the HomePod mini being released in October, but since the product hasn't even been officially announced yet, it's still anyone's guess.
The next Apple event is scheduled for September 15 (next week), so that's the next opportunity we will have to see if Apple unveils the new smart speaker.
Price
No details of price have been made public, but the HomePod was priced relatively expensively when it was first introduced. Plus, there were reports back in 2018 that Apple was planning on releasing a less expensive version at some point, but that has yet to materialize.
All that is to say that we have no idea what the price of the HomePod mini will be, but the most common speculation puts the HomePod mini at around $200 - $300, but nobody knows for sure.
Face ID
Sounds a little crazy, but rumors suggest that the HomePod mini could have Face ID. With the right sensors on top of the speaker, the HomePod could identify who's using the HomePod by allowing you to look down at it.
Right now, multiuser works via voice recognition, but the inclusion of FaceID could allow for a more stringent multiple user experience.
Hand gestures
Along with the Face ID, the Homepod mini could support hand gesture control, allowing users to wave their hands over the HomePod mini to control playback.
As of right now, the only playback control the HomePod has on the device itself is touch-based controls.
Stereo sound anywhere in the room
By all indications, the HomePod mini should sound better than its predecessor, and there was a patent granted to Apple for a "multi-listener stereo image array".
The patent itself is full of technical jargon, but if you break it down, the idea is simple. Through the use of specific drivers and sound processing, this "multi-listener stereo image array" would allow multiple people listening in the same room to hear both the left and right channels equally, no matter where they are in the room.
While patents don't always pan out into future products or features, other major audio companies have been looking into technology like this for a while. The HomePod mini may come with some sort of advanced stereo processing to allow some version of what this patent is describing.
Are you excited about the HomePod mini?
Lets us know in the comments below.
