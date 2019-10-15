Adobe Creative Cloud is the industry standard when it comes to photo, video, and graphic design, so if you’re interested in a career in the creative field, you’ll need to learn how to use Adobe CC’s tools effectively. Luckily, you don’t need to spend hundreds of hours and dollars learning them in a classroom. With the Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle, you can teach yourself from the comfort of your home, and you can buy it today for 20% off.

The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle features 12 courses on Adobe’s most popular products, ranging from Photoshop to InDesign. For example, if you’re interested in creating stunning motion graphics, How to Use After Effects for Motion Graphics & Infographics will teach you how to create title overlays, animate illustrations, green screen keying, and more. Alternatively, if you’re interested in UX design, you’ll love the courses on UI/UX & web design using Adobe XD, which will teach you how to design an attractive, intuitive interface for websites and mobile apps.

Adobe CC has many tools, and mastering any single one can take hours without the proper guidance. The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle makes it easy to learn and become proficient in the entire creative suite. It’s on sale now for $39, but you can get an additional 20% off with offer code 20LEARN20.

