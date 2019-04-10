Per Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC Commissioner who's been an active supporter of Net Neutrality, shared the following on April 10:

However, things could be looking up. On April 10, 2019, the House of Representatives voted in favor of passing the Save the Net Act — an act that would restore Net Neutrality in the U.S.

On a cold winter day in mid-December of 2017, the FCC voted to kill Net Neutrality. In June of last year, the protections that Net Neutrality offers were officially repealed.

BREAKING: The House just voted to make #NetNeutrality the law of the land. They got right what the @FCC got wrong when it rolled back open internet policies. This is big. The American people are not done fighting for an open internet & I'm proud to stand with them in that fight.

While this is an important step forward if bringing back Net Neutrality, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done in order for it to be restored.

The Save the Net Act's next stop is the Senate, and this is where things will get heated. Republicans, which are widely against Net Neutrality, currently have a 53% share of the Senate with Democrats holding 47%. For comparison's sake, the House of Represenatives is 54.5% Democratic and 45.6% Republican.

Even if the Save the Net Act passes the Senate, there's the very likely reality that President Trump will veto it.

If you're in favor of Net Neutrality and want to see it get approved by the Senate, your best bet is to get in touch with your local Senator and encourage them to vote in favor of it.

