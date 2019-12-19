Apple's Shortcuts app has had a feature since its original version that allows users to add a shortcut to the Home screen.

Users can add one-tap icons alongside their apps, which would open into the Shortcuts app and follow each action step-by-step. In iOS 13, however, Apple smoothed over the process as Shortcuts became a default app installed on every device.

Previously, it required a more complicated setup process and an interstitial screen on each launch; since the release of iOS 13, however, shortcuts added to the Home screen open straight into Shortcuts and are more simple to set up.

How to add a Siri Shortcut to the Home screen

Shortcuts in iOS 12 used the "Add to Home screen" that Safari today uses that lets you add website bookmarks as icons, which is why Shortcuts would open a blank web page before running your Home screen shortcut in previous versions.

But with Shortcuts becoming a native app, it gained special functionality that made the icons instead launch into Shortcuts and run, skipping that extra step – however, it does still require Shortcuts to be opened. Tapping a Home screen shortcut will open the Shortcuts app and run the shortcut from your list, displaying any menu options in a popover above the shortcut while performing the tasks in the background.

Shortcuts of all types can be added to the Home screen with a variety of colors and icons, plus optionally add custom artwork as well.

Here's how to add one of your shortcuts as an icon on the Home screen: