There are quite a few variables to consider before replacing the battery on your iPhone, and it's not always the best move given the potential cost and complexity involved. Still, If you decide it's time for a new battery, you want to make sure you can get the right battery and that it can be replaced. Not only that, but there are some important things to do in order to make sure your battery lasts as long as possible, especially if you may not use a phone for a few weeks or more. We spoke with Chris Johncke of iFixYouri (also available on Twitter and Facebook) about what you need to look out for and he has provided some tips to get you up to speed on taking care of your battery. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more How and when to replace your iPhone battery: Is your battery still good? Lithium polymer batteries won't last forever, and after around 500 charge cycles, these batteries start to degrade. Degrading, in this case, doesn't mean it's becoming chemically unstable or dangerous — it just can't hold as much charge as when it was new. This isn't an iPhone-specific issue and will happen to any phone, tablet, or laptop with a rechargeable battery. Source: iMore There are a couple of standout clues for a degraded battery. First, your battery life will take a nosedive, and second, you might start to get unexpected shutdowns. While the former is to be expected, the latter can be extremely frustrating. The problem is that your iPhone needs a certain amount of power to run all of its components and if the battery can't deliver that power, the phone can power off. Batteries degrade over time due to a variety of reasons, including charge habits, deep discharging, and operating temperatures, among other reasons. Each one of these creates different internal chemical reaction patterns and changes the overall integrity of the battery over time. Luckily, in the last few versions of iOS, Apple has included a battery health monitor in the settings. Tap the settings icon and scroll down to Battery. On this page, you'll be able to get a good idea of what's using your battery and when. If you see an app using more than expected, that app may be your problem rather than a degraded battery. Tap on Battery Health. If your percentage is higher than 80%, your battery is probably fine. This can also show you if you have any unexpected shutdowns in the past which can be indicators of a battery that's failing to deliver enough power to the hardware. How and when to replace your iPhone battery: What causes a battery to fail?

Over time, a battery can lose its original capacity simply from repeated use, but some other factors can cause degradation to progress much more quickly. One major indicator of failure is a swollen battery. A battery will swell for a few reasons; physical damage, circuitry that has failed, or the use of cheap chargers that do not have the correct charging circuitry that cuts off the charge when a battery is full. More often than not, the use of cheap chargers kills batteries, and have been known to destroy the chipsets on logic boards inside devices as well. Another consideration is temperature, According to Chris Johncke, batteries should be stored in a normal climate between 65 and 76 degrees Fahrenheit. Leaving your phone in the car on a hot summer day or in the freezing cold can cause the chemical within the battery to fail. If you plan on storing your device for an extended period of time, the battery should not be kept fully charged or flat. It's best to keep approximately 60% charge on the device. How and when to replace your iPhone battery: How do you get your battery replaced?