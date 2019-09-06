In an alleged internal document leaked to The Guardian, it's been revealed how Apple shapes Siri's responses to controversial topics. The document, which also hints at a mysterious Siri-enabled device coming in 2021, was apparently acquired by a former Siri grader, who then passed it on to The Guardian.

Apparently, Apple has gone to great lengths to make Siri as neutral as possible when handling topics like feminism and the #MeToo movement.

"Siri should be guarded when dealing with potentially controversial content," the document says, according to The Guardian. Apple allegedly instructs developers to program Siri to deflect questions while remaining uncontroversial.