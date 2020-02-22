Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the most important skills to learn in 2020. Why? Because SEO is free.
As companies jostle for brand recognition and audiences online, the biggest ones are pouring money into paid advertising channels and, quite frankly, the smaller ones simply cannot keep up. That's what makes SEO so important. It's a viable growth strategy that is relatively inexpensive to implement and just requires some internal expertise. You could be that (well-paid) expertise after you churn through The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle.
This 10-course bundle will give you a comprehensive overview of how to manipulate Google and Amazon's search algorithms to push your pages to the top of search results. You'll learn how to perform airtight keyword research and implement on-page SEO strategies that will improve your search results on day one.
Beyond that, however, you'll understand how to develop a complete SEO strategy by using backlinks, citations, image classification, and much more to overhaul a website and make the entire domain more SEO-friendly. You'll even learn how to work Amazon and Google Shopping algorithms to push your eCommerce pages higher, and how to optimize your pages for voice search.
Your path to promotion starts here. Become an expert in The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle, now on sale for just $29.
Prices subject to change.
SENA Wallet Book Case beautifully protects your iPhone and valuables
This gorgeous case holds your iPhone as well as up to three cards plus cash securely.
'App Store Confidential' is in number one spot on Amazon thanks to Apple
The controversial "App Store Confidential" book is now the number one bestseller on Amazon. All because Apple is trying to get it banned.
AirPods Pro Lite rumors just won't go away with mid-2020 launch suggested
If AirPods and AirPods Pro aren't right for you, what about AirPods Pro Lite? A new report suggests a mid-2020 launch window.
Protect your iPad mini 5 (2019) with these great screen protectors
Looking for the best of the best screen protectors out there for your brand new iPad mini 5 (2019)? Well look no further!