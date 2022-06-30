Months ago, Capcom announced a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller design featuring the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion's flagship monster, Malzeno. Now, it's finally available for purchase. It has an awesome design that will look great next to the Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller Edition featuring a Magnamalo design. However, it's this controller is in short supply. If you want to get one of these limited-edition Pro Controllers, you'll need to act fast when you see it in stock.

How to buy the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbeak Edition Pro Controller

The Sunbreak Edition Pro Controller is a great gamepad whether you're excited to play the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion using it or simply want to keep the Switch controller in pristine condition as a collectible. In the US, GameStop is the exclusive seller of many Monster Hunter Rise accessories, but you can also find some selling on Amazon or Best Buy. Just be warry that some retailers will sell these collectibles for more than their MSRP.