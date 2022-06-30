Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Pro ControllerSource: iMore

Months ago, Capcom announced a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller design featuring the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion's flagship monster, Malzeno. Now, it's finally available for purchase. It has an awesome design that will look great next to the Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller Edition featuring a Magnamalo design. However, it's this controller is in short supply. If you want to get one of these limited-edition Pro Controllers, you'll need to act fast when you see it in stock.

How to buy the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbeak Edition Pro Controller

The Sunbreak Edition Pro Controller is a great gamepad whether you're excited to play the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion using it or simply want to keep the Switch controller in pristine condition as a collectible. In the US, GameStop is the exclusive seller of many Monster Hunter Rise accessories, but you can also find some selling on Amazon or Best Buy. Just be warry that some retailers will sell these collectibles for more than their MSRP.

Capcom and Nintendo have partnered to create several collectibles for Nintendo Switch such as the Magnamalo Pro Controller as well as the Palico, Palamute, and Magnamalo amiibo. Now that the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion has released there are even more Monster Hunter collectibles for Switch. For starters, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition includes the Malzeno amiibo, an exclusive steelbook, 10 stickers, and an enamel pin. Then there's also a brand new Palico and Palamute amiibo.

If you do plan on grabbing the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Edition Pro Controller, you'll want to be quick about it when you see it in stock. This limited edition gamepad is in short supply in the US and will likely be hard to get ahold of.

