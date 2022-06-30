Months ago, Capcom announced a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller design featuring the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion's flagship monster, Malzeno. Now, it's finally available for purchase. It has an awesome design that will look great next to the Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller Edition featuring a Magnamalo design. However, it's this controller is in short supply. If you want to get one of these limited-edition Pro Controllers, you'll need to act fast when you see it in stock.
How to buy the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbeak Edition Pro Controller
The Sunbreak Edition Pro Controller is a great gamepad whether you're excited to play the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion using it or simply want to keep the Switch controller in pristine condition as a collectible. In the US, GameStop is the exclusive seller of many Monster Hunter Rise accessories, but you can also find some selling on Amazon or Best Buy. Just be warry that some retailers will sell these collectibles for more than their MSRP.
Capcom and Nintendo have partnered to create several collectibles for Nintendo Switch such as the Magnamalo Pro Controller as well as the Palico, Palamute, and Magnamalo amiibo. Now that the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion has released there are even more Monster Hunter collectibles for Switch. For starters, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition includes the Malzeno amiibo, an exclusive steelbook, 10 stickers, and an enamel pin. Then there's also a brand new Palico and Palamute amiibo.
Monster of a gamepad
If you do plan on grabbing the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Edition Pro Controller, you'll want to be quick about it when you see it in stock. This limited edition gamepad is in short supply in the US and will likely be hard to get ahold of.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition has some awesome extras
The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition brings you a number of extra collectible items. They're of the highest quality and worth any fan's time.
Review: Logitech somehow made its best wireless mouse even better
The MX Master 3 is a fan-favorite among many for wireless mice, but Logitech just made it even better with the new MX Master 3S.
Apple's M2 MacBook Air pre-order date is reportedly just days away
Apple's hotly-anticipated M2-powered MacBook Air will reportedly go on sale as soon as July 15, according to a new report.
Check out these Nintendo Switch controllers made for kids
The right controller can make a big difference in a child's gaming experience and a parent's experience with the equipment. These are the best Nintendo Switch controllers for kids.