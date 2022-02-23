Nintendo SwitchSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

If there's anything about life that's certain, it's that time marches on, and believe it or not, it does affect how you play your Switch. Sometimes little things can change the time on your Nintendo Switch, but don't worry! It's easy to change the date and time. Whether you've moved to a new area with a different timezone or you simply don't want to wait around for another day to pass in time-based games like Cozy Grove, it just takes a few button clicks within the Switch settings menu.

The Nintendo Switch is very easy to use. So whether you need to change things for legitimate reasons or just want to get ahead in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here's what to do.

How to change the date and time on your Nintendo Switch

  1. On the Home Menu, head to the System Settings.

  2. Scroll down to the System option.

    How to change the date and time on your Nintendo Switch step 1 On the Home Menu, head to the System SettingsHow to change the date and time on your Nintendo Switch step 2 Scroll down to the System option.

  3. Select Date and Time.

  4. Here, you have two options: You can Synchronize Clock via Internet or adjust the time manually.

    How to change the date and time on your Nintendo Switch step 3 Select Date and TimeHow to change the date and time on your Nintendo Switch step 4 Here, you have two options: You can Synchronize Clock via Internet or adjust the time manually

  5. If you turn the Synchronize Clock off, you can adjust time manually.

  6. If you keep the Synchronize Clock on, you adjust the time by changing the Time Zone.

    How to change the date and time on your Nintendo Switch step 5 If you turn the Synchronize Clock off, you can adjust time manuallyHow to change the date and time on your Nintendo Switch step 6 If you keep the Synchronize Clock on, you adjust the time by changing the Time Zone

There's nothing more to it. Now you can go about your business playing the best Switch games you want with the time and date that you want. Feel free to come back and change things again whenever you'd like.

Master of time

It's kind of strange when you realize that your gaming system isn't on the right date or time. This can happen if you left the Switch off for too long or if you moved somewhere with a completely different timezone. Whatever your reason for changing the date and time, the Switch makes it incredibly easy to do so.

