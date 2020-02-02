My Nintendo Switch is one of my main sources of entertainment. I take it with me just about everywhere, and as such, I've put a lot of hours into my favorite Switch games. If you're like me and curious about just how much time you put into a particular adventure, there's a way to look up your Switch and Switch Lite play times. I'll show you how to look at the number of hours played on Nintendo Switch games, how to look at the number of hours your friends have put into their Switch games, and - for those that prefer some privacy - how to make it so your friends cannot see your play hours.

How to view Switch play times

How to view your Switch play times

From the Switch's main menu, select your profile picture in the top left corner. This page will open on the Profile tab. Use a joystick to scroll right. Scroll down the list to see all the games you've played and the number of hours put into them.

How to view your friends' play times

From the Switch's main menu, select your profile picture in the top left corner. Scroll down to Friend List. The Profile icons of your friends will appear on the right. Use the joystick to scroll over to the friend you want to view. Press A to open their profile. You'll see the games they've played on the right. Use the joystick to scroll down their list and see how many hours they've put into various games. Please note: if your friend has made it so others cannot view their play settings, their profile will look like this.

How to make it so friends cannot view your play activity

From the Switch's main menu, select your profile picture in the top left corner. Scroll down to User Settings. Select Friend Settings. To hide your online status, click on Display online status to:. If you only want good friends to see your online status, select Best Friends. If you'd rather no one could see your online status select No One. To hide your play hours, click on Display play activity to:. If you only want good friends to see your play activity, select Best Friends. If you'd rather no one could see your play activity select No One.

It's fascinating seeing how much time you've put into a particular adventure. Now you know how to look up your own play times, look at your friends' play times, and how to make it so friends cannot view the games you've played or the amount of time you've played them. Have fun as you continue to game on your Switch!

Additional Equipment

I personally use these Switch accessories. What makes them so great is that they work on both the original Switch and the Switch Lite. They are a great way to round out your gaming experience.