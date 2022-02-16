Nintendo created a website where you can check your 3DS and Wii U stats or "memories" to see what games and genres you played the most on either system. You can even create a handyy graphic to share on social media if you'd like. The games and apps you spent the most time on might just surprise you. I was pleasantly surprised to find that my three most played games on 3DS were all Pokémon games. But then the most used app on my Wii U was by far Netflix. Why was this info made available?

Nintendo announced that the 3DS and Wii U eShops will no longer allow purchases starting in March 2023. However, limitations to eShop usage on those platforms ceases sooner than that. Players will no longer be able to add funds to their 3DS or Wii U eShop accounts starting May 23, 2022 and these shops will no longer accept Nintendo eShop gift cards starting August 29, 2022, which is just around the corner. Thus, Nintendo made it possible to view 3DS and Wii U stats as a fun send off for these gaming systems. How to view My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memories stats