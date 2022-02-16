Nintendo created a website where you can check your 3DS and Wii U stats or "memories" to see what games and genres you played the most on either system. You can even create a handyy graphic to share on social media if you'd like. The games and apps you spent the most time on might just surprise you. I was pleasantly surprised to find that my three most played games on 3DS were all Pokémon games. But then the most used app on my Wii U was by far Netflix.
Why was this info made available?
Nintendo announced that the 3DS and Wii U eShops will no longer allow purchases starting in March 2023. However, limitations to eShop usage on those platforms ceases sooner than that. Players will no longer be able to add funds to their 3DS or Wii U eShop accounts starting May 23, 2022 and these shops will no longer accept Nintendo eShop gift cards starting August 29, 2022, which is just around the corner.
Thus, Nintendo made it possible to view 3DS and Wii U stats as a fun send off for these gaming systems.
How to view My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memories stats
- Go to Nintendo's website
Click on Get Started.
- Click on the platform you want to view stats for. 3DS is on the left and Wii U is on the right.
Scroll down to view all of your stats.
Click Review and share at the bottom to create a graphic of your stats to post on social media.
That's all there is to it. Now you can marvel or feel proud about the games and apps you played most. As you can see from the graphic I included above, my most played games on 3DS were all Pokémon games.
Common threads
By looking around at other people's stats online, it has become apparent how many of us watched Netflix and Hulu on these devices. While Hulu is officially accessible on Switch, Netflix still is not. It just goes to show that we'd definitely spend more time watching the streaming giant if it was available on the hybrid console.
My gaming preferences
Did your My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memories stats surprise you? I was definitely surprised when I saw how many hours I'd spent watching Netflix on my Wii U. However, I felt pretty good about my top three games on 3DS all being Pokémon games.
