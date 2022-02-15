Support for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS digital purchases will be ending in March 2023, Nintendo confirmed on Tuesday. There isn't an exact day given, with Nintendo simply stating that support will be ending in "late March."

As part of this update, Nintendo also confirmed that users will no longer be able to add money to their eShop account on the Nintendo 3DS or Wii using a credit card starting on May 23, 2022. Further on, as of August 29, 2022, players will no longer be able to add money using Nintendo eShop gift cards.

Even after support for new digital purchases ends in March 2023, players who have already bought something will continue to be able to download it, at least for the forseeable future. Online support for any Wii U and Nintendo 3DS multiplayer games will also continue to be available past March 2023, at least for now. The Nintendo Switch eShop is still unaffected, so players can of course go on buying digital games for their Nintendo Switch uninterrupted.