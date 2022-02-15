What you need to know
- Nintendo is ending support for digital purchases on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.
- Starting in May 2022, users won't be able to add money using a credit card.
- Digital purchases will be closed entirely at some point in March 2023.
Support for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS digital purchases will be ending in March 2023, Nintendo confirmed on Tuesday. There isn't an exact day given, with Nintendo simply stating that support will be ending in "late March."
As part of this update, Nintendo also confirmed that users will no longer be able to add money to their eShop account on the Nintendo 3DS or Wii using a credit card starting on May 23, 2022. Further on, as of August 29, 2022, players will no longer be able to add money using Nintendo eShop gift cards.
Even after support for new digital purchases ends in March 2023, players who have already bought something will continue to be able to download it, at least for the forseeable future. Online support for any Wii U and Nintendo 3DS multiplayer games will also continue to be available past March 2023, at least for now. The Nintendo Switch eShop is still unaffected, so players can of course go on buying digital games for their Nintendo Switch uninterrupted.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 15.4 beta 3 prompts people to add an emergency contact just in case
Apple is suggesting that people update their Emergency SOS details after updating to iOS 15.4 beta 3, with those who have not yet set up an emergency contact being pushed towards doing just that.
Betas never stop: The third developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 3 is now available to developers.
Facebook just renamed its News Feed and you'll never guess what it's called
Facebook has renamed its News Feed to something that nobody would ever have guessed.
These are the best Nintendo 3DS games you can buy right now
One of the best reasons to buy a Nintendo 3DS is its vast game library and here are some of the best 3DS games you can buy right now.