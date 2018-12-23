The world is a pretty gross place, so it's important to keep as much of it clean as you possibly can, particularly the items you have on you all of the time, such as your iPhone. With a few simple pieces of equipment, you can assemble your own iPhone cleaning kit, and keep your device clean for years to come.
How to clear your iPhone
- Lay down a clean towel so that you have a clean working space.
- Use the compressed air to blow particles out of your iPhone's Lightning port, speaker grills, and (if your iPhone has one) headphone jack.
- Carefully use a toothpick to clean out any dirt, lint, or grime from the speaker grills, Lightning port, and seams between the display glass and frame of the phone.
- Lightly spray a microfiber cloth with your cleaner (such as Whoosh!).
- Wipe down your iPhone with the microfiber cloth.
- Dip a cotton swab (Q-Tip) in rubbing alcohol.
- Trace the cotton swab around the edges of the phone, around the buttons, and any other crevices that need to be cleaned.
- Wipe down the phone with a dry microfiber cloth when you're done.
Your iPhone should now be clean as a whistle. Probably cleaner, actually. That whistle's probably been in your mouth.
Cleaning kit essentials
These are the items that you're going to want in your iPhone cleaning kit.
For disinfection
Mountain Falls 70% Isopropyl alcohol
Wipe everything down with some rubbing alcohol.
Rubbing alcohol should be a staple of any cleaning kit, and this 70% solution from Mountain Falls will do the trick when it comes to keeping your iPhone germ-free.
You won't ever use a lot of isopropyl alcohol each time you clean, but this six-pack of 32 oz. bottles will keep you stocked for a long time.
Clean every crevice
Type-III Narrow-end Cotton Swaps
Clean every crevice of your iPhone with a set of cotton swabs.
Cotton swabs are a great choice for cleaning the harder-to-reach areas of your iPhone, like around buttons and in speaker grills. It's also a bit of a gentler approach compared to using a toothpick.
Narrow-tipped cotton swabs make it easier to clean in areas like speaker grills, where the narrow grill holes might prevent standard swabs from getting all the way in.
Fine cleaning
Norpro Wooden Toothpicks
Clean out the grit and grime from your phone.
Speaking from considerable experience, a toothpick is a great tool for cleaning out hard-to-reach spots on your iPhone, especially the Lightning port. When there's a stubborn piece of dust or grit somewhere on your phone, a toothpick will get it out 99% of the time.
Having a collection of toothpicks is an essential part of any gadget cleaning kit. If you've ever been unable to charge your iPhone because a piece of lint was stuck deep in your Lightning port, you should know that a toothpick will be thin enough to get it out of there without doing a lot of damage to the port itself.
Wipe it down
AmazonBasics Microfiber cloth
Clean off your iPhone with these soft cloths
A microfiber cloth like these from AmazonBasics is an absolute must. It won't cause any abrasions to your device and wipe off everything from grime to fingerprints.
AmazonBasics has become a reliable brand for decent products at low prices. Getting a six pack of microfiber cloths is a good idea, as you'll probably want at least two for each cleaning session (one for wiping down your phone with cleaner, one for wiping everything off when you're done)
Blow away
Dust-Off Disposable Compressed Gas Canister
Blow away dust and loose grit from your ports.
Whatever gadget you're cleaning, it helps to have a can of compressed air around. Using it should be the first step in any cleaning project, just to make sure you get anything loose out of the way.
This two-pack of Dust-Off will keep your iPhone cleaning kit stocked through multiple cleaning sessions, and keep unwanted dust and dirt out of your iPhone with just a couple of quick sprays.
Whoosh! away the cruft
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
A safe, non-toxic cleaner for your iPhone's screen.
Whoosh! is a non-toxic cleaner that you can use on your iPhone's screen without worry. It's also safe to use on glasses, so there's that, too.
At only $3 more than the 1 oz. bottle, this 3.4 oz. bottle of Whoosh! will last you through several iPhone cleanings. Will remove most dirt, grime, and other junk from your iPhone's chassis.
