The world is a pretty gross place, so it's important to keep as much of it clean as you possibly can, particularly the items you have on you all of the time, such as your iPhone. With a few simple pieces of equipment, you can assemble your own iPhone cleaning kit, and keep your device clean for years to come.

Products used in this guide

How to clear your iPhone

Lay down a clean towel so that you have a clean working space. Use the compressed air to blow particles out of your iPhone's Lightning port, speaker grills, and (if your iPhone has one) headphone jack. Carefully use a toothpick to clean out any dirt, lint, or grime from the speaker grills, Lightning port, and seams between the display glass and frame of the phone. Lightly spray a microfiber cloth with your cleaner (such as Whoosh!). Wipe down your iPhone with the microfiber cloth. Dip a cotton swab (Q-Tip) in rubbing alcohol. Trace the cotton swab around the edges of the phone, around the buttons, and any other crevices that need to be cleaned. Wipe down the phone with a dry microfiber cloth when you're done.

Your iPhone should now be clean as a whistle. Probably cleaner, actually. That whistle's probably been in your mouth.

Cleaning kit essentials

These are the items that you're going to want in your iPhone cleaning kit.