The Apple Watch is an extraordinary piece of technology, packing a tiny computer system into a chassis the size of a few coins stacked together.
But, being made of stainless steel, the Apple Watch is also prone to scuffs and scratches, a natural form of wear that adds to the authenticity of the material itself. While it's not possible to remove the scratches themselves, with the right solution, some tools, and a bit of patience, your timepiece will look its best.
Products used in this guide
- Great for cleaning: Cape Cod Metal Polish Pre-Soaked Cloths ($14 at Amazon)
- Multi-functional cream: BlueMagic ($27 at Amazon)
How to clean your Apple Watch
- If you plan to wear gloves, which we recommend, put them on.
- Remove the band Apple Watch using the two buttons on the underside of the casing.
-
Hold side button and turn off Apple Watch.
- Clean the exterior of the Apple Watch with a microfiber cloth.
- If using pre-soaked pads, gently glide it over the Apple Watch exterior, taking care to spend extra time on places with more scratches.
- If using polishing cream, apply to disposable microfiber cloth and apply a small amount to the Apple Watch, using same technique as above.
-
Take a Q-tip and clean up around the Digital Crown, ensuring that there is no cream lodged in the cracks.
- Rub microfiber cleaning cloth over surface of Apple Watch to clean polish residue.
That's it! Your Apple Watch should look considerably more polished, with a new shine and fewer visible scratches.
Our recommended cleaning tools
We love using the following items to protect our Apple Watch from scuffs and scratches
Favorite solution
Cape Cod Metal Polish Pre-Soaked Cloths
Made in the U.S.A.
Adds an extra shine to all of your metal products including your Apple Watch. This cleaning kit includes 12 4-by-6-inch cloths, one buffing cloth, and a pair of reusable gloves.
Useful for various situations, these Cape Cod cloths are available in different sizes through Amazon. You can also buy replacement products; for example, a new buffing cloth.
Time to polish
BlueMagic
A non-abrasive cleaning solution
Use BlueMagic on various metal surfaces, including brass, copper, sterling silver, aluminum, stainless steel, and gold. Removes tarnish and oxidation for long-lasting protection.
At 72 ounces, this jar of BlueMagic should last you for many years to come. Can be used with buffers and polishers.
Additional Equipment
Here are other products you should have in your home to get the job done.
Seventh Generation Paper Towels 6-Count (Pack of 4) ($36 at Amazon)
Once you buy this pack of towels, you'll be good to go for years to come!
Q-Tips (375 count, 3 pack) ($16 at Amazon)
Stock up on this favorite home and beauty tool.
Clear Powder Free Vinyl Disposable Plastic Gloves (200 Pack) ($13 at Amazon)
These non-latex gloves are good to have around the house for cleaning projects.
