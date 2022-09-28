How to connect two Nintendo Switch consoles for local wireless play

Fortunately for us, not all Nintendo Switch multiplayers require you to be online to play with others. Any games that offer local wireless can work as long as you have at least two Nintendo Switch consoles (yourself and your friend), two copies of the game, and you and your friend are next to one another. For this guide, we used Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as an example.

Be aware that every game that supports local wireless play has a different method for setting it up.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tear up the track while throwing silly items at each other to help yourself maintain the lead. This game has several kid-friendly options so people of any skill level can play. Buy at: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Make sure the Switch game you're playing supports local wireless play

Not every Nintendo Switch game offers local play, so you'll want to make sure it's even possible before attempting it. We'll use Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as an example for how to set this up.

If you have a physical copy. Look on the backside of the box near the bottom. You can see that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers local play for up to 8 players.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

If you don't have the game's physical copy, go to Nintendo.

(Image credit: iMore)

Type the game's name into the search box.

(Image credit: iMore)

If more than one option shows up, click on the correct game.

(Image credit: iMore)

Read the game's info to see if it supports local wireless play.

(Image credit: iMore)

How to connect two Switch consoles for local play Connecting Switch consoles

Sit close by the person or persons you're going to be playing locally with. Proximity is needed for local wireless play.

(Image credit: iMore)

Each player will need their own Nintendo Switch and a copy of the game, whether digital or physical. If you have the physical copy, insert the Mario Kart 8 cartridge into your Nintendo Switch consoles.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

Click on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe icon from the Nintendo Switch menu to boot up the game.

(Image credit: iMore)

Press any button to move on from this screen.

(Image credit: iMore)

Scroll down to Wireless Play.

(Image credit: iMore)

Select the local wireless play option that suits your needs. If you want to play with two people on this Switch, press 2p. Otherwise, stick to 1p where one person will be on this Switch.

(Image credit: iMore)

Only one Switch needs to create a room. This person should press create a room.

(Image credit: iMore)

The player(s) from the first Switch will need to choose a driver.

(Image credit: iMore)

Next, these player(s) from the first Switch will need to select a kart, set of wheels, and a glider.

(Image credit: iMore)

When this has been done press A to move on. Your Mii(s) will now appear in the garage. It's now time for any other Switch consoles to join the room that was just created. Up to eight players can play together. This can be done with eight people each on their own Switch or with four Switch consoles hosting two players each.

(Image credit: iMore)

Any additional Switch consoles that want to join the room will need to scroll down to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's main menu until they get to local wireless play.

(Image credit: iMore)

Choose whether you want to host one or two players from the Switch console(s) that wants to join the room by pressing either 1p or 2p.

(Image credit: iMore)

You'll see your friend's host room on the screen. Select your friend's room.

(Image credit: iMore)

Each player joining the room will need to choose their character.

(Image credit: iMore)

On the next screen, players will need to choose their driver, wheels, and glider.

(Image credit: iMore)

Once this is done, each player's Mii enters the garage. Wait for each character to enter.

(Image credit: iMore)

Player one then sets up the rules for the race. Once everything has been set up, player one presses OK to start the race.

(Image credit: iMore)

All of the Switch consoles are now connected. Enjoy your race!

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

One of the best things about the Nintendo Switch is that it offers plenty of games that you can play with friends instead of relying on random online players. Several games support local wireless gameplay, but the steps to set everything up are different from one game to the next.

Let's play together!

The Nintendo Switch makes it easy for people to play multiplayer games from the same console or from more than one Switch. However, each game has different steps to make this happen. Make sure you have a good connection, sit close if you're doing wireless local play, and have a good time.