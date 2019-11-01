Local wireless play may seem strange for those of us out there who rely on online for multiplayer of any sort. But you don't need an internet connection for local wireless play. All you need is two Nintendo Switches (yourself and your friend), the same game cartridge, and the simple task of being next to one another. For this guide, we used Mario Kart as an example on how to set up local wireless play, though you should be aware that the ever game that supports local wireless play has a different method for setting it up.

How to connect two Switches for local wireless play

Make sure the game you're playing supports local wireless play

If you have a physical copy. Look on the backside of the box near the bottom. You can see that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers local play for up to 8 players. If you don't have the physical copy of the game, go to Nintendo. Type the game's name into the search box. If more than one option shows up, click on the correct game. Read the game's info to see if it supports local wireless play.

Connecting Switch consoles

Sit close by the person or persons you're going to be playing locally with. Proximity is needed for local wireless play. Each player will need their own Nintendo Switch and a copy of the game, whether digital or physical. If you have the physical copy, insert the Mario Kart 8 cartridge into your Nintendo Switch consoles. Click on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe icon from the Nintendo Switch menu to boot up the game. Press any button to move on from this screen. Scroll down to Wireless Play. Select the local wireless play option that suits your needs. If you want to play with two people on this Switch, press 2p. Otherwise, stick to 1p where one person will be on this Switch. Only one player needs to create a room. This person should press create a room. The player(s) from the first Switch will need to choose a driver. Next these player(s) will need to select a kart, set of wheels, and a glider. When this has been done click A to move on. Your Mii(s) will now appear in the garage. It's now time for any other Switch consoles to join the room that's been created. Up to eight players can play together. This can be done with eight people each on thier own Switch or with four Switch consoles hosting two players each. Any additional Switch consoles that want to join the room will need to scroll down Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's main menu until they get to local wireless play. Choose whether you want to host one or two players from the Switch console(s) that wants to join the room by pressing either 1p or 2p. You'll see your friend's host room on the screen. Select your friend's room. Each player joining the room will need to choose their character. On the next screen players will need to choose their driver, wheels, and glider. Once this is done, each player's Mii enters the garage. Player one then sets up the rules for the race. Once everything has been set up, player one presses OK to start the race. All of the Switch consoles are now connected. Enjoy your race!

One of the best things about the Nintendo Switch is that it actually offers plenty of games that you can play with friends instead of needing to rely on random online players. There are several games out there that support local wireless gameplay, but the steps to setting everything up are different from one game to the next. At any rate, we're happly local wireless gameplay exists since it allows us to play our favorite games with friends.

