Though AirPlay 2 is only supported in four Sonos speakers, you can still use it with older Sonos speakers if you have at least one AirPlay 2-enabled Sonos speaker.

Products Used In This Guide

The AirPlay hub: Sonos One ($199 at Amazon)

No AirPlay support: Sonos Playbar ($699 at Amazon)

The AirPlay streamer: iPhone XS ($999 at Apple)

The Guide

Group your older Sonos speaker to an AirPlay 2 compatible Sonos speaker

Launch the Sonos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the More tab at the bottom-right of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap AirPlay. Turn on Group non-AirPlay Speakers.

This will keep non-AirPlay supported Sonos speakers grouped with AirPlay supported ones.

What you need

You'll need a least one AirPlay 2-supported Sonos speaker in order to use it with older, non-supported ones.

The Sonos One is the best option for anyone that already has an older Sonos speaker that doesn't support AirPlay 2. It's the least expensive of the four compatible ones and can act as an AirPlay conduit for all your other Sonos speakers.