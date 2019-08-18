How to control your Joule with Alexa

You can also ask Alexa to cook food the same way you last did. Say:

You will be redirected to sign in to your ChefSteps account. Sign in, sign in with Facebook, or click "Join" to create a new ChefSteps account.

In what feels a very "The Jetsons" vibe, you can control your Joule sous vide through your Amazon Echo or Dot smart speaker. ChefSteps, the company that developed the Joule, has created an Alexa Skill so that you can speak your cooking commands. We're taking a look at how to get started with this futuristically fun way of cooking.

The Joule Alexa skill is incredibly useful if your hands are a mess, and you want to turn your Joule on quickly without using your mobile device. The command options could be improved though. A lot of Alexa and Joule users have commented having a command where Alexa tells you when the Joule was finished cooking would be super useful. We agree, and we're looking forward to seeing ChefSteps continue to develop the Joule Alexa Skill to make it even more magical.

ChefSteps calls this voice control method "Conversational Cooking" and states it does have plans to improve the process, saying: "As Joule's universe of unique features expands, so too will its voice interactions, unlocking many new ways to make incredible food at home."

You simply need a Joule and an Echo to carry out this cooking by voice command process. In your excitement to get started, just don't forget to go to the store and pick up something to actually cook.