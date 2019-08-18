In what feels a very "The Jetsons" vibe, you can control your Joule sous vide through your Amazon Echo or Dot smart speaker. ChefSteps, the company that developed the Joule, has created an Alexa Skill so that you can speak your cooking commands. We're taking a look at how to get started with this futuristically fun way of cooking.
How to control your Joule with Alexa
- Open the Amazon Alexa app and tap on the top left menu. Select the Skills & Games option.
- Next, do a search for "joule." The Joule: Sous Vide by ChefSteps skill will show up.
-
Click Enable to use.
-
You will be redirected to sign in to your ChefSteps account. Sign in, sign in with Facebook, or click "Join" to create a new ChefSteps account.
- Make sure your Joule is turned on, connected to Wi-fi, and ready to cook in a container with water.
- Now, say, "Alexa, open Joule." Be sure to pronounce "Joule" like "jewel." You can now tell Alexa to carry out certain commands. These include:
- "Alexa, ask Joule to heat the water to XXX degrees Fahrenheit."
- "Alexa, ask Joule to change the temperature to XXX degrees Fahrenheit."
- "Alexa, ask Joule to check the status."
- "Alexa, tell Joule to stop."
- "Alexa, ask Joule to cook ribeye/steak/chicken breast/chicken thigh/salmon/pork chops."
You can also ask Alexa to cook food the same way you last did. Say:
- "Alexa, ask Joule to cook 'certain protein' like last time."
Alexa's sous vide skillz
The Joule Alexa skill is incredibly useful if your hands are a mess, and you want to turn your Joule on quickly without using your mobile device. The command options could be improved though. A lot of Alexa and Joule users have commented having a command where Alexa tells you when the Joule was finished cooking would be super useful. We agree, and we're looking forward to seeing ChefSteps continue to develop the Joule Alexa Skill to make it even more magical.
ChefSteps calls this voice control method "Conversational Cooking" and states it does have plans to improve the process, saying: "As Joule's universe of unique features expands, so too will its voice interactions, unlocking many new ways to make incredible food at home."
