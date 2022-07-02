In iOS 15.4, Apple added new parameters to the Set Playback Destination action that updated the capabilities from being able to switch destinations to additionally being able to add and remove destinations. With this functionality, Apple users can create and break apart speaker groups on-the-fly using Shortcuts, something that's only otherwise been possible by manually selecting and deselecting speakers in the Control Center view. This article covers four shortcuts we've built that utilize the Set Playback Destination action, making it easy to change speakers, add to a group, remove from a group, and cast to multiple speakers at once — setting these up is a great Shortcuts project to undertake this summer.

Get the shortcuts here: Change Playback Destination

Add Playback Destination

Remove Playback Destination

Play Everywhere Change playback destination When used by default, the Set Playback Destination action takes the current device and casts it to the playback source, changing its destination as shown in Control Center.

Our Change Playback Destination shortcut takes advantage of this functionality and places all the possible options under a Menu in the order you prefer (and with synonyms for each menu option). Add/remove playback destinations Using the new parameters for Add and Remove, the Set Playback Destination action takes the selected speaker — whether it be a Bluetooth speaker, HomePod, Apple TV, or even a Mac destination — then adds/removes it to the destination it is currently being used.

Here are two shortcuts: Add Playback Destination and Remove Playback Destination that work as menus, letting you pick a specific speaker and either add or remove it to a speaker group. In theory, you can start out listening to a single speaker, then add the second as you enter the space where you want music playing (and remove it when you leave). If you're already playing to a HomePod in your living room, for example, and add the HomePod mini in your kitchen, both devices will form a speaker group (as shown in Control Center) and the audio will come out of both. Note that this does not create a Stereo Pair, but is rather designed for speakers in multiple spaces. Speaker groups When using the Add parameter in multiple instances of Set Playback Destination, you can in effect create a new speaker group immediately (and break apart any existing pairing those destinations may have been a part of).