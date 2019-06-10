Temperature based automations, such as the ability to turn on a fan when a room's temperature rises above your comfort level, is a little more complicated than just using the standard Home App. To do so, you will need to use a HomeKit App from a third-party developer, like the Eve for HomeKit App, which is free on the App store. In addition to the App, you will also need devices such as a temperature sensor, smart plug, or thermostat to set it all in motion.

How to create a temperature based automation in HomeKit

Install the Eve for HomeKit App from the App Store. Open the Eve for HomeKit App. Tap on Scenes Tap Add Rule. Select next and choose add Trigger. Tap on Temperature. Tap on the Temperature Button for the room your devices are in. Set the condition (less than/greater than). Set your desired Temperature Set Point. Tap on Add then select next. Choose the scene that has the device that you want to turn on, or tap on Add a New Scene. Tap next to move to the next step. Enter a name for your rule. Tap done to save your rule.

Now that your automation has been built, you can sit back and watch it all spring to life once the temperature in your home reaches your specified temperature. This automation is useful for turning on a fan or heater with a smart plug, and you can even control your HomeKit enabled thermostat. You can also set up another automation to turn off your devices once the temperature in your home has cooled off. Just follow the same steps and change the less than/greater than option as needed.

Our top equipment picks