Perhaps the No. 1 reason to purchase an Apple Watch is to track your fitness activities. Thanks to the built-in Activity app, you can keep track of various exercise routines throughout the week such as running, walking, even yoga. When you're not exercising, the Activity app has also been designed to push out notifications to give you an extra push. These are easy to modify, as you can see below.

How to change the Activity app notification settings

You can customize the notifications you get for your daily activities to fit your daily lifestyle. The settings are found in the Watch app on your iPhone. You have three choices that will determine the type and location of Activity app notifications on Apple Watch. These include: Allow Notifications, Send to Notification Center, and Notifications Off.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap Activity. Tap Send to Notification Center or Allow Notifications.

You'll find five toggles when selecting either of these settings: Stand Reminders, Daily Coaching, Goal Completions, Special Challenges, and Activity Sharing Notifications. By default, each of these choices is active. You can turn as many as you want on or off.