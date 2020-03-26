When the time comes when you no longer need the Zoom video conference service because you're not working from home anymore, it's easy to delete the app on Mac and iOS. The service, which lets you connect to other users remotely, has become a popular tool during this moment of crisis.

Because it's available across multiple platforms and free for small groups, Zoom has become a popular choice during the pandemic. It allows you to remotely connect with family, friends, and business associates from anywhere. When the crisis ends (which is hopefully soon), the time might come to delete Zoom.

Delete Zoom on iOS and iPadOS

You can delete Zoom on your iPhone or iPad just as you would any other third-party app.

Find the Zoom app on your Home screen. Press and hold on the Zoom app icon for one second. Tap Delete App when the menu options appear. Confirm deletion.

Delete Zoom on Mac

To delete the Zoom app on your macOS device:

How to delete non-App Store apps in the Finder

For those apps that you've downloaded from the web, here's how you get rid of them using Finder.

Click on the Finder icon in the Dock to open a Finder window. Click Applications in the sidebar. Scroll through the list until you find the Zoom app you want to remove. You can also search for it. Right click on the Zoom app. Click Move to Trash. Click on the Trash icon in your Dock. Click Empty.

That's it! You've deleted the Zoom app.

Any questions?

If you have any questions about Zoom or other remote connection apps, let us know in the comments below. In the meantime, stay safe.