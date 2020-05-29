We consider ExpressVPN to be the best VPN out there. If you're looking for a good quality service to use on your Apple devices, getting started with ExpressVPN is super easy. Before you start with ExpressVPN Before you get started with ExpressVPN, you'll need to make sure you've signed up for an account. There's no free trial, but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee which lets you try it out risk-free. Right now, you can get 15-months of ExpressVPN for the price of 12 paired with that money-back guarantee which is one of the best VPN deals around. Choose the subscription length you want, from one month to six months or the 12/15-month tier, enter your details, and how you want to pay and you're good to go.

ExpressVPN This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. See latest pricing at ExpressVPN

How to install ExpressVPN on Mac

The main reason you need to set up an ExpressVPN account first is that your online dashboard is where you can download the macOS app. It's also where you'll find your activation code. Without these two things, you won't be able to install ExpressVPN on your Mac (or any other device) and activate it. So, once you're signed up and logged in, you'll be given a list of download links, though it should also detect you're on macOS and present that download link to you most prominently. Once you have the installer downloaded, follow these steps. Open the ExpressVPN installer and follow the instructions ot install the app. Once the app is installed, open it and click Sign In. Enter your activation code found on your dashboard. Choose whether you want ExpressVPN to launch at startup when you turn on or reboot your Mac. That's it! ExpressVPN is now installed on your Mac, and as it's a self-contained app, you don't need to do any setup anywhere else.