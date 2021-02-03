Bravely Default 2 was originally scheduled to release in 2020, but it was pushed back to February 26 . As a consolation prize, Square Enix and Nintendo dropped a new demo on December 16, so you can get a feel for the RPG's mechanics, characters, and world. Here is how to download it and give it a try.

How to download the Bravely Default 2 demo on Switch

The demo should automatically begin downloading on your Nintendo Switch, provided you're also logged in to your Nintendo account there, and your system is up to date.

This is a new version of the demo, which was originally released on March 26 as a way to gain player feedback. The Final Demo drops you off right after the prologue in Chapter One of the game and lets you explore two dungeons where you'll meet three of the Asterisk bearers, characters that, when defeated, unlock new jobs for your heroes.

You'll start with access to the Freelancer, Vanguard, Black Mage, White Mage, and Monk jobs and will earn the Bard and Beastmaster jobs after defeating their respective Asterisk bearers. Unfortunately, you only have five hours to play before the demo locks, so spend your time wisely!

While many free Nintendo Switch demos let you carry over your progress if you buy the full game, the Bravely Default 2 demo doesn't have that functionality. However, if you play the demo before the game releases, you'll receive 100 Platinum Points for your Nintendo Account.