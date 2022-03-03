We're drawing ever nearer to the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which releases on March 25. To go along with the hype, Nintendo has made it possible for us to play a demo for Kirby's upcoming adventure. It's super easy to access and will give players hands-on experience with co-op, a number of Copy Abilities, and Mouthful Modes.
Will the demo transfer to the full game?
Unfortunately, no, the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo does not transfer to the full game. However, if players make it through to the end of the demo, they'll unlock a Present Code which can be redeemed at the Waddle Dee-liveries location in the full game for items that will be helpful on your adventure.
How to download Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo
Enough of this chit chat. There are two ways to download the demo: from your Switch or from the Nintendo website. I'll go over both.
Download the demo directly on your Switch
- From your Nintendo Switch main menu, select the eShop icon at the bottom.
- Once the eShop loads up, select the Magnifying glass icon.
- Now type in "Kirby and the Forgotten Land."
- Select the game.
- Choose Download demo.
Once the demo has finished downloading, you'll be able to check it out.
Download the demo from the Nintendo website
You can also download the demo from your smartphone or computer as long as you are logged into your Nintendo account.
- Go to the official Kirby page on the Nintendo website.
- Click on the small red link that says "Download demo."
If a Nintendo Switch is connected to your account, your console should immediately start downloading the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo as soon as the device has access to the internet.
Copy that!
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is looking like it will join the best games on Nintendo Switch. The demo gives players the ability to check out Kirby's Copy Abilities and the brand new Mouthful Modes made available in The Forgotten Land. Plus, you can also check out co-op along with Bandana Waddle Dee's specific abilities. It's a great way to determine whether or not the full game will be a good choice for you.
