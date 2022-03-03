We're drawing ever nearer to the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which releases on March 25. To go along with the hype, Nintendo has made it possible for us to play a demo for Kirby's upcoming adventure. It's super easy to access and will give players hands-on experience with co-op, a number of Copy Abilities, and Mouthful Modes. Will the demo transfer to the full game?

Unfortunately, no, the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo does not transfer to the full game. However, if players make it through to the end of the demo, they'll unlock a Present Code which can be redeemed at the Waddle Dee-liveries location in the full game for items that will be helpful on your adventure. How to download Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo