How to edit messages on iPhone

Have you ever sent a message with a glaring typo? Have you ever wanted to change the date of an invite or retract an embarrassing statement? Now you can. iOS 16 brings some major new additions to the Messages app on iPhone and allows user to edit sent messages that allow you to fix the previously unfixable.

Here's how to edit messages in the Messages app on your iPhone running iOS 16 so you can take back control of your conversations.

How to edit a message in the Messages app

Editing messages will only work with other Apple users, so you're out of luck if you're hoping to edit an SMS to an Android user, although WhatsApp does the trick!

How to edit a message on iPhone (Image: © iMore) Tap and hold on a message you sent within the last 15 minutes Tap Edit Make the edits that you want to your original message Tap the blue checkmark to save your changes. Note: You can make up to five edits per message

An edited message will show Edited underneath the message (just like the Delivered or Read status messages) so be aware of this before you offer someone a free MacBook and retract it within seconds. iOS 16 shows a full log of all edits made to a message, and messages can be edited up to five times. Once you use up all five edits, you are no longer allowed to edit the message and will need to send a new one.

If you message someone on iOS 15.6 or earlier, , iPadOS 15.6 or earlier, macOS 12 or earlier, or is using SMS, they receive a new message with your updated text.

Edit the mistakes away.

iOS 16 brings some very big, but welcome changes to the Messages app to make the best iPhones even better. The days of autocorrect typos and sending drunk messages to your ex are a thing of the past thanks to the ability to unsend messages too. Make sure to act quickly though because once that 15 minute timeframe is gone, your messages are stuck in the ether unable to see an edit ever again.