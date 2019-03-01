The Nintendo Switch, has been out for over a year now and while it is clearly an excellent little piece of hardware, certain minor issues are starting to raise their heads. It's actually pretty impressive that there haven't been more issues seen with the Switch. That just speaks to the quality of the hardware.

All that being said, one little issue that seems to be coming up with some regularity is the dreaded Joy-Con drift problem. It's pretty obvious if you're experiencing it yourself. Basically, your Switch will act as if the Joy-Con analog stick is receiving input even when you aren't engaging it. This means you'll see characters on-screen slowly moving about all on their own accord. This can be a truly frustrating experience and can have detrimental effects on your gameplay

But why is this happening?

The issue seems to come from the fact that the analog sticks aren't a completely isolated environment. After some frequent use, dust and grime can build up inside the sticks, which then can have a negative impact on the contacts within. Many other controllers with analog sticks can be subject to the same problem but it seems as if the Switch is uniquely vulnerable to it. Perhaps the contacts within are extra sensitive or maybe it's because the Switch is made to be taken on the go and that gives it more opportunity to come in contact with contaminants.

Whatever the reason, it's something that nearly everyone is going to want to fix when it starts happening to them.

How to fix it with compressed air

OK, enough chitter chatter! You have a drifting analog stick and you want to fix it. Here's what you should try!

Identify which analog stick is giving you problems and pull it to one side Underneath you will see that there is a small skirt of rubber which is there in an attempt to keep dust out. Using a small screwdriver or something flat, gently lift the rubber skirt. Using a can of compressed air, give your stick a cleansing blast in the opening.

It's probably a good idea to blast air from a few different angles in order to give your self the best chance of dislodging any particles of dust that are giving you trouble.

How to recalibrate your Joy-Cons through software

You can recalibrate your Joy-Con analog sticks through the software if the canned air did not work. Here's how to do that:

Go to your Nintendo Switch system settings. Scroll down to Controllers and Sensors. Select Calibrate Control Sticks. Press down on the stick that you want to calibrate. Follow the on-screen instructions to check if your analog stick is drifting or acting normally. If there's an issue, press the X button to calibrate. Follow the on-screen instructions.

DIY fix by replacing the analog stick

If you have tried using the canned air method above, recalibrated the Joy-Cons through the system software, and you're still experiencing Joy-Con drift, then you may need to replace the analog sticks themselves. There are some cheap options available on Amazon, such as this one from Pete Field, but keep in mind that this may void your warranty.

We'd recommend checking out this video from TronicsFix on how to replace your Joy-Con analog sticks.