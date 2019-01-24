I think that most of us can agree that the Nintendo Switch has proven itself to be an amazing little piece of gaming hardware. However, much like most other modern technological wonders, experiencing internet connectivity issues can be an unfortunate roadblock. One such connection issue on the Switch is when you are told that your Switch's 'Network Settings are not supported'. If you are seeing this message and you need some help, you are in the right place.

Fixing Networking settings not supported error

Have you tried turning it off and on again? Whenever I experience an internet connection issue I always restart my hardware. I would suggest giving that a whirl first. Unplug your router for at least 30 seconds and then plug it back in, then do a complete restart of your Switch. If this doesn't clear up your issues it is time to move on to something else.

Unfortunately, the Switch does not support all of the flavors of wireless security protocols. If you are repeatedly experiencing these issues it's a good idea to ensure that your router is set to utilize supported wireless security.

The process of logging into a router varies from type to type. However many routers allow you to login in by using a browser and going to 192.168.1.1. However, if you are unsure how to access your router's settings it is a good idea to refer to the documentation that came in the packaging.

Log into your router using your computer or phone with a browser. Locate your router's wireless security settings. Select a security method supported by Switch - WEP, WPA-PSK(AES), and WPA2-PSK(AES) security types.

If you are receiving the error message that specifically mentions non-supported network settings, this should clear things up for you. By setting your router security to a method that is supported by Nintendo Switch you should no longer experience this issue.

