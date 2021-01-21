Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles allow you to share the best Nintendo Switch games with a friend, but is Gameshare possible on Switch ? Technically, there is no game sharing service on the Switch. However, there is a way that you can share your digital games with friends as long as they have their own Switch or Switch Lite . There are definitely some risks and things to consider before doing so. We'll go over that below along with how to Gameshare on Nintendo Switch.

In order to do share games on Switch, you'll need to have access to the internet, a Nintendo user account, and a digital game to share.

1. Purchase a digital game with your Nintendo Account

If you already have a digital game on your Switch that you're wanting to share then you can skip this first section.

Select the Nintendo eShop icon from the main menu. Your system will ask you which account this purchase will be under. Click on your account. Now that the shop has opened, select and purchase a game. Any game purchased from the Nintendo eShop will be a digital download.

The game will automatically begin downloading. You can check its progress from the main menu. Now that you have a digital game that you want to share, you can continue on to the next set of steps.

2. Deregister your Switch as the primary console

Once more enter the Nintendo eShop Select the user profile icon in the upper right corner. Select your profile name. Scroll down and select Deregister under where it reads Primary Console. Select Deregister again. This will make your console the secondary one. Enter your password. Select OK.

Once that's done, it's time to move on to the other Switch console.

3. Make the other Switch your primary console

On a second Switch or Switch Lite, select System Settings from the main screen. Now scroll down to User. Select Add User. Choose Create New User. Choose whatever icon you want to associate this User account. Now choose your nickname. It doesn't matter what icons or nicknames you associate with this user account. When you're done entering your name press the + button or select OK. Select OK. Select Link a Nintendo Account. Enter the login information needed for the same Nintendo account used on the other Switch. Choose Link. Select OK.

Now this device will be registered as the primary console. You can redownload the digital game that was purchased on the first console.

4. Log back in on the first Switch

Now that your account is on another Switch, select the Nintendo eShop logo. Enter your password to log back into your Nintendo account Click on your user profile icon in the upper right corner. Scroll down to Redownload. Download any games you want to play from this menu.

This makes it so you can play your games again. Remember, only one console at a time can play any given digital game at a time when there is a primary and a secondary console.

How to Gameshare on Nintendo Switch

Sharing games helps cut down on the costs of all of those expensive games. Just make sure to take into account any risks associated with sharing your Nintendo Switch account with more than one console.