In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players are working to create the first-ever Pokédex, meaning this story takes place long before any other Pokémon game. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, some of our favorite Pokémon not only look a little different, some even have a new typing or a new evolution we've never seen before. Take a look at all the new forms and learn where to get them.
Hisuian Pokémon and how to get them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Photo
|Pokémon
|Type
|How to find Hisuian form
|Growlithe
|Fire/Rock
|Catch in the Veilstone Cape area of the Cobalt Coastlands
|Arcanine
|Fire/Rock
|Evolve Growlithe with a Fire Stone purchased from the Trading Post or found mining rocks
|Voltorb
|Electric/Grass
|Catch in the Sacred Plaza area of the Coronet Highlands
|Electrode
|Electric/Grass
|Evolve Voltorb with a Leaf Stone purchased from the Trading Post or found mining rocks
|Typhlosion
|Fire/Ghost
|Choose Cyndaquil as your starter Pokémon and evolve to level 36 through battle and interaction, or catch in a Space-Time Distortion after you've completed the story
|Qwilfish
|Dark/Poison
|After you're able to ride Basculegion, catch in the Ramanas Island of Obsidian Fieldlands or the Tranquility Cove, Lunker's Lare, and Islespy Shore of Cobalt Coastlands
|Samurott
|Water/Dark
|Choose Oshawott as your starter Pokémon and evolve to level 36 through battle and interaction, or catch in a Space-Time Distortion after you've completed the story
|Lilligant
|Grass/Fighting
|Catch Petilil in the Cottonsedge Prairie or Holm of Trials areas of the Crimson Mirelands and evolve with a Sun Stone purchased from the Trading Post or found mining rocks
|Zorua
|Normal/Ghost
|Catch in the ice caves of the Bonechill Wastes area of Alabaster Icelands.
|Zoroark
|Normal/Ghost
|Evolve Zorua at level 30 through battle and interaction
|Braviary
|Psychic/Flying
|Catch Rufflet in the Lake Acuity and Heart's Crag area of Alabaster Icelands and evolve Rufflet to level 54 through battle and interaction, or catch a Braviary in the Lake Acuity area of Alabaster Icelands
|Sliggoo
|Dragon/Steel
|Catch a Goomy in the Ancient Quarry area of Coronet Highlands and evolve to level 40
|Goodra
|Dragon/Steel
|Catch a Goomy in the Ancient Quarry area of Coronet Highlands and evolve to level 50 while it's raining
|Avalugg
|Ice/Rock
|Catch in the Avalugg's Legacy area of Alabaster Icelands
|Decidueye
|Grass/Fighting
|Choose Rowlet as your starter Pokémon and evolve to level 34 through battle and interaction, or catch in a Space-Time Distortion after you've completed the story
|Sneasel
|Fighting/Poison
|Catch in the Celestica Trail area of the Coronet Highlands after calming three Nobles
|Sneasler
|Fighting/Poison
|Evolve Sneasel during the day holding Razor Claw, obtained at the Trading Post or fighting wild Sneasel
|Kleavor
|Bug/Rock
|Evolve Scyther with a Black Augurite found mining rocks or as a random drop against Graveler
|Wyrdeer
|Normal/Psychic
|Catch Stantler in the Obsidian Highlands and have it learn and master Psyshield Bash, use it in Agile Style 20 times
|Basculegion
|Water/Ghost
|Catch Basculin in the Islespy Shore or Tranquility Cove areas of the Cobalt Coastlands and allow it to take 300 recoil damage without fainting
|Ursaluna
|Normal/Ground
|Catch Teddiursa or Ursaring in the Sonorous Path area of Coronet Highlands, with a Peat Block discovered by digging for treasure with the ridable Ursaluna in the Crimson Mirelands, evolve Ursaring in the Crimson Mirelands at night during a full moon.
Catch 'em all!
New forms and new type pairings are one of the best parts of Pokémon games. Now that you know how to get the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus forms, you can get to catching and see which ones you like best.
