In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players are working to create the first-ever Pokédex, meaning this story takes place long before any other Pokémon game. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, some of our favorite Pokémon not only look a little different, some even have a new typing or a new evolution we've never seen before. Take a look at all the new forms and learn where to get them.

Hisuian Pokémon and how to get them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Photo Pokémon Type How to find Hisuian form
Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Growlithe Growlithe Fire/Rock Catch in the Veilstone Cape area of the Cobalt Coastlands
Pokemon Legends Arceus Arcanine Arcanine Fire/Rock Evolve Growlithe with a Fire Stone purchased from the Trading Post or found mining rocks
Hisuian Voltorb Pokemon Legends Arceus Voltorb Electric/Grass Catch in the Sacred Plaza area of the Coronet Highlands
Pokemon Legends Arceus Electrode Electrode Electric/Grass Evolve Voltorb with a Leaf Stone purchased from the Trading Post or found mining rocks
Typhlosion Pokemon Legends Arceus Typhlosion Fire/Ghost Choose Cyndaquil as your starter Pokémon and evolve to level 36 through battle and interaction, or catch in a Space-Time Distortion after you've completed the story
Pokemon Legends Arceus Quilfish Qwilfish Dark/Poison After you're able to ride Basculegion, catch in the Ramanas Island of Obsidian Fieldlands or the Tranquility Cove, Lunker's Lare, and Islespy Shore of Cobalt Coastlands
Samurott Pokemon Legends Arceus Samurott Water/Dark Choose Oshawott as your starter Pokémon and evolve to level 36 through battle and interaction, or catch in a Space-Time Distortion after you've completed the story
Pokemon Legends Arceus Lilligant Lilligant Grass/Fighting Catch Petilil in the Cottonsedge Prairie or Holm of Trials areas of the Crimson Mirelands and evolve with a Sun Stone purchased from the Trading Post or found mining rocks
Zorua Pokemon Legends Arceus Switch Zorua Normal/Ghost Catch in the ice caves of the Bonechill Wastes area of Alabaster Icelands.
Pokemon Legends Arceus Trials Of Three Lakes Uxie Zoroark Zoroark Normal/Ghost Evolve Zorua at level 30 through battle and interaction
Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Braviary Braviary Psychic/Flying Catch Rufflet in the Lake Acuity and Heart's Crag area of Alabaster Icelands and evolve Rufflet to level 54 through battle and interaction, or catch a Braviary in the Lake Acuity area of Alabaster Icelands
Sliggoo Pokeomon Legends Arceus Switch Sliggoo Dragon/Steel Catch a Goomy in the Ancient Quarry area of Coronet Highlands and evolve to level 40
Pokemon Legends Arceus Trials Of Three Lakes Mesprit Goodra Goodra Dragon/Steel Catch a Goomy in the Ancient Quarry area of Coronet Highlands and evolve to level 50 while it's raining
Pokemon Legends Arceus Avalugg Avalugg Ice/Rock Catch in the Avalugg's Legacy area of Alabaster Icelands
Decidueye Pokemon Legends Arceus Decidueye Grass/Fighting Choose Rowlet as your starter Pokémon and evolve to level 34 through battle and interaction, or catch in a Space-Time Distortion after you've completed the story
Pokemon Legends Arceus Sneasel Sneasel Fighting/Poison Catch in the Celestica Trail area of the Coronet Highlands after calming three Nobles
Sneasler Pokemon Legends Arceus Sneasler Fighting/Poison Evolve Sneasel during the day holding Razor Claw, obtained at the Trading Post or fighting wild Sneasel
Pokemon Legends Arceus Kleavor Kleavor Bug/Rock Evolve Scyther with a Black Augurite found mining rocks or as a random drop against Graveler
Pokemon Legends Arceus Wyrdeer Wyrdeer Normal/Psychic Catch Stantler in the Obsidian Highlands and have it learn and master Psyshield Bash, use it in Agile Style 20 times
Pokemon Legends Arceus Basculegion Basculegion Water/Ghost Catch Basculin in the Islespy Shore or Tranquility Cove areas of the Cobalt Coastlands and allow it to take 300 recoil damage without fainting
Pokemon Legends Arceus Ursaluna Ursaluna Normal/Ground Catch Teddiursa or Ursaring in the Sonorous Path area of Coronet Highlands, with a Peat Block discovered by digging for treasure with the ridable Ursaluna in the Crimson Mirelands, evolve Ursaring in the Crimson Mirelands at night during a full moon.

Catch 'em all!

New forms and new type pairings are one of the best parts of Pokémon games. Now that you know how to get the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus forms, you can get to catching and see which ones you like best.