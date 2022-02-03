Pokémon Legends: Arceus may have shaken up the classic franchise formula, but some things remain the same. Like all other Pokémon before it, there are three starters to choose from at the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. But players can also catch five other starters from previous games on their journey, including the starters from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Pikachu, Eevee, Turtwig, Piplup, and Chimchar.

With this many starters available to you, you can round out your party in no time. Just make sure that you max out the Pokédex entry for each starter to level 10 before evolving it because it might take a lot of work to see them spawn again.