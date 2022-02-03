Pokémon Legends: Arceus may have shaken up the classic franchise formula, but some things remain the same. Like all other Pokémon before it, there are three starters to choose from at the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. But players can also catch five other starters from previous games on their journey, including the starters from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Pikachu, Eevee, Turtwig, Piplup, and Chimchar.
With this many starters available to you, you can round out your party in no time. Just make sure that you max out the Pokédex entry for each starter to level 10 before evolving it because it might take a lot of work to see them spawn again.
What to do if a starter or its evolution doesn't spawn
Starters have a lower spawning rate than other Pokémon in Legends: Arceus. As such, they might not always appear, even if you're looking in the right place. To give the spawning roll a restart, head back to Jubilife Village and return to the location where they tend to spawn.
All eight starters and where to find them
We've included both Eevee and Pikachu since those two are starters in Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee!
|Pokémon
|Location
|Rowlet
|Coronet Highlands: Starter, Space-Time Distortion after beating game (low spawn rate), or beat the main storyline and talk to Professor Laventon in his office at Jubilife Village.
|Cyndaquil
|Crimson Mirelands: Starter, Space-Time Distortion after beating game (low spawn rate), or beat the main storyline and talk to Professor Laventon in his office at Jubilife Village.
|Oshawott
|Alabaster Icelands: Starter, Space-Time Distortion after beating game (low spawn rate), or beat the main storyline and talk to Professor Laventon in his office at Jubilife Village.
|Eevee
|Obsidian Fieldlands: Horseshoe Plains
|Pikachu
|Obsidian Fieldlands: Nature's Pantry
|Turtwig
|Crimson Mirelands: Across the river to the east of Ursa's Ring at the bottom half of Drowning Meadow's pond.
|Chimchar
|Obsidian Fieldlands: Deertrack Path at night
|Piplup
|Cobalt Coastlands: Islepy Shore at the pond during midday.
All starter evolutions and where to find them
Of course, you can also catch most of the starter evolutions out in the wild. Here's what you need to do to catch or evolve them.
|Pokemon
|Location
|Dartrix
|Coronet Highlands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
|Decidueye
|Coronet Highlands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
|Quilava
|Crimson Mirelands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
|Typhlosion
|Crimson Mirelands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
|Dewott
|Alabaster Icelands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
|Samurott
|Alabaster Icelands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
|Vaporeon
|Give Eevee a Water Stone or catch one in a Cobalt Coastlands Space-Time Distortion.
|Jolteon
|Give Eevee a Thunderstone or catch Jolteon in a Coronet Highlands Space-Time Distortion.
|Flareon
|Give Eevee a Fire Stone or catch Flareon in either a Crimson Mirelands or Cobalt Coastlands Space-Time Distortion.
|Leafeon
|Give Eevee a Leaf Stone or catch Leafeon in an Obsidian Fieldlands Space-Time Distortion.
|Glaceon
|Give Eevee an Ice Stone or catch Glaceon in an Alabaster Icelands Space-Time Distortion.
|Espeon
|Get Eevee to maximum friendship and evolve it during the day or catch Espeon in an Alabaster Icelands Space-Time Distortion.
|Umbreon
|Get Eevee to maximum friendship and evolve it at night or catch Umbreon in an Crimson Mirelands Space-Time Distortion.
|Sylveon
|Get Eevee to maximum friendship and level up after learning a Fairy move or catch Sylveon in either an Obsidian Fieldlands or Coronet Highlands Space-Time Distortion.
|Pichu
|Obsidian Fieldlands: South of Aspiration Hill and across the river from Deertrack Path.
|Raichu
|Crimson Mirelands: On the southwest end of Lake Valor or give a Thunderstone to Pikachu.
|Grotle
|Crimson Mirelands: Near the pond at the bottom of Droning Meadow.
|Torterra
|Crimson Mirelands: Alpha Pokémon spawns at night just north of the Holm of Trials.
|Monferno
|Obsidian Fieldlands: Spawns on Ramanas Island, so you'll need Basculegion or Braviary to reach it.
|Infernape
|Obsidian Fieldlands: Alpha Pokémon appears on Ramanas Island.
|Prinplup
|Cobalt Coastlands: Shows up on the Spring Path.
|Empoleon
|Cobalt Coastlands: Alpha Pokémon spawns on Islespy Shore at the beaching during midday.
The starter set
Now you know how to get all of the starters from Pokémon Legends: Arceus and previous Pokémon games. Have fun collecting them all and evolving them. Just make sure to complete their Pokédex entries along the way, or you'll have a lot more work to do.
