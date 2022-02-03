Pokemon Legends Arceus StartersSource: iMore

Pokémon Legends: Arceus may have shaken up the classic franchise formula, but some things remain the same. Like all other Pokémon before it, there are three starters to choose from at the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. But players can also catch five other starters from previous games on their journey, including the starters from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Pikachu, Eevee, Turtwig, Piplup, and Chimchar.

With this many starters available to you, you can round out your party in no time. Just make sure that you max out the Pokédex entry for each starter to level 10 before evolving it because it might take a lot of work to see them spawn again.

What to do if a starter or its evolution doesn't spawn

Starters have a lower spawning rate than other Pokémon in Legends: Arceus. As such, they might not always appear, even if you're looking in the right place. To give the spawning roll a restart, head back to Jubilife Village and return to the location where they tend to spawn.

All eight starters and where to find them

We've included both Eevee and Pikachu since those two are starters in Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee!

Pokémon Location
Rowlet Pokemon 722 Rowlet Coronet Highlands: Starter, Space-Time Distortion after beating game (low spawn rate), or beat the main storyline and talk to Professor Laventon in his office at Jubilife Village.
Cyndaquil Pokemon155 Cyndaquil Crimson Mirelands: Starter, Space-Time Distortion after beating game (low spawn rate), or beat the main storyline and talk to Professor Laventon in his office at Jubilife Village.
Oshawott Pokemon 501 Oshawott Alabaster Icelands: Starter, Space-Time Distortion after beating game (low spawn rate), or beat the main storyline and talk to Professor Laventon in his office at Jubilife Village.
Eevee Pokemon 133 Eevee Obsidian Fieldlands: Horseshoe Plains
Pikachu Pokemon 025 Pikachu Obsidian Fieldlands: Nature's Pantry
Turtwig Pokemon 387 Turtwig Crimson Mirelands: Across the river to the east of Ursa's Ring at the bottom half of Drowning Meadow's pond.
Chimchar Pokemon 390 Chimchar Obsidian Fieldlands: Deertrack Path at night
Piplup Pokemon 393 Piplup Cobalt Coastlands: Islepy Shore at the pond during midday.

All starter evolutions and where to find them

Of course, you can also catch most of the starter evolutions out in the wild. Here's what you need to do to catch or evolve them.

Pokemon Location
Dartrix Pokemon 723 Dartrix Coronet Highlands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
Decidueye Decidueye Pokemon Legends Arceus Coronet Highlands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
Quilava Pokemon 156 Quilava Crimson Mirelands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
Typhlosion Typhlosion Pokemon Legends Arceus Crimson Mirelands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
Dewott Pokemon 502 Dewott Alabaster Icelands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
Samurott Samurott Pokemon Legends Arceus Alabaster Icelands: Appears in Space-Time Distortions (low spawn rate) after you've beaten the main story.
Vaporeon Pokemon 134 Vaporeon Give Eevee a Water Stone or catch one in a Cobalt Coastlands Space-Time Distortion.
Jolteon Pokemon 135 Jolteon Give Eevee a Thunderstone or catch Jolteon in a Coronet Highlands Space-Time Distortion.
Flareon Pokemon 136 Flareon Give Eevee a Fire Stone or catch Flareon in either a Crimson Mirelands or Cobalt Coastlands Space-Time Distortion.
Leafeon Pokemon 470 Leafeon Give Eevee a Leaf Stone or catch Leafeon in an Obsidian Fieldlands Space-Time Distortion.
Glaceon Pokemon 471 Glaceon Give Eevee an Ice Stone or catch Glaceon in an Alabaster Icelands Space-Time Distortion.
Espeon Pokemon 196 Espeon Get Eevee to maximum friendship and evolve it during the day or catch Espeon in an Alabaster Icelands Space-Time Distortion.
Umbreon Pokemon 197 Umbreon Get Eevee to maximum friendship and evolve it at night or catch Umbreon in an Crimson Mirelands Space-Time Distortion.
Sylveon Pokemon 700 Sylveon Get Eevee to maximum friendship and level up after learning a Fairy move or catch Sylveon in either an Obsidian Fieldlands or Coronet Highlands Space-Time Distortion.
Pichu Pokemon 172 Pichu Obsidian Fieldlands: South of Aspiration Hill and across the river from Deertrack Path.
Raichu Pokemon 026 Raichu Crimson Mirelands: On the southwest end of Lake Valor or give a Thunderstone to Pikachu.
Grotle Pokemon 388 Grotle Crimson Mirelands: Near the pond at the bottom of Droning Meadow.
Torterra Pokemon 389 Torterra Crimson Mirelands: Alpha Pokémon spawns at night just north of the Holm of Trials.
Monferno Pokemon 391 Monferno Obsidian Fieldlands: Spawns on Ramanas Island, so you'll need Basculegion or Braviary to reach it.
Infernape Pokemon 392 Infernape Obsidian Fieldlands: Alpha Pokémon appears on Ramanas Island.
Prinplup Pokemon 394 Prinplup Cobalt Coastlands: Shows up on the Spring Path.
Empoleon Pokemon 395 Empoleon Cobalt Coastlands: Alpha Pokémon spawns on Islespy Shore at the beaching during midday.

The starter set

Now you know how to get all of the starters from Pokémon Legends: Arceus and previous Pokémon games. Have fun collecting them all and evolving them. Just make sure to complete their Pokédex entries along the way, or you'll have a lot more work to do.

Eight starters to catch

Pokemon Legends Arceus Boxart

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Seek out all Pokémon

There are 242 Pokémon to catch on your journey around ancient Sinnoh, and you can start things off right by collecting all eight available starters in the game.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.