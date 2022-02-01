One of the most versatile Pokémon in any game is Eevee. The ability to evolve into a new form of multiple types is unmatched by any other Pokémon. Although the Eeveelutions are not creatures you will run into along your journey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you can evolve your Eevee into any of the eight evolution options available with a little work.

Was a new Eeveelution introduced? No, while there have been a few new Hisuian forms of different Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Eevee was not one of them. However, you will find all Eeveelutions available in this game, opposed to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl where Sylveon was not present. Where can you find Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The best place to find an Eevee is within the Time Rifts that show up at random as you are interacting with an area. If you are within visual range, you will see a giant bubble that indicates that area has an active or forming Time Rift. If you aren't within range to see the actual bubble, you will be notified when a Time Rift has begun to form and has fully formed via a message at the top of your screen. You can see where it is by opening your map and looking for the hurricane symbol. You won't have access to these until you've earned your second star. How to evolve Eevee

First, it's worth noting that evolving your Pokémon, in general, is not automatic as it has been in the past. You will need to keep an eye on the menu of who you have with you that pops up to the left of the screen after interacting with a wild Pokémon or doing a battle as it will say when your Pokémon are ready to evolve. You can also open your satchel and see your buddy Pokémon on the right-hand side. If the Pokéball is glowing yellow this is also an indication that your buddy is ready to evolve. In order to start the evolution process, you'll need to select your Eevee in the satchel and select Evolve. However, Eeveelutions have other requirements to obtain them in evolution so make sure you have them set up the right way and evolve in the right time and space.

Eeveelution Type How to evolve Vaporeon Water Give it a Water Stone, found in rocks in the fields or purchased from the Trading Post Jolteon Electric Give it a Thunderstone, found in rocks in the fields or purchased from the Trading Post Flareon Fire Give it a Fire Stone, found in rocks in the fields or purchased from the Trading Post Leafeon Grass Give it a Leaf Stone, found in rocks in the fields or purchased from the Trading Post, and select evolve Eevee by the Mossy Rock in the Grandtree Arena area of Obisidan Fieldlands Glaceon Ice Give it an Ice Stone, found in rocks in the fields or purchased from the Trading Post, and select evolve Eevee by the Ice Rock in a cave in the Bonechill Waste area of Alabaster Icelands Espeon Psychic Get Eevee to maximum friendship and evolve it during the day without any fairy moves equipped Umbreon Dark Get Eevee to maximum friendship and evolve it at night without any fairy moves equipped Sylveon Fairy Get Eevee to maximum friendship, and make sure it has Baby Doll Eyes or another fairy move equipped