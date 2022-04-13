While Apple has some standard Apple Watch band colors that are available all year, there are some seasonal releases too. These seasonal bands bring a nice splash of color to your Apple Watch, but they're usually only available for a limited amount of time. And not to mention Apple sells them for at least $49 a pop, which adds up if you want all of them. But there are some more affordable options out there. Here are the best Apple Watch band colors that you can get for a fraction of the cost that Apple charges.
Braided Pride Band: U/C Stretchy Solo Loop Strap Compatible with Apple WatchStaff favorite
U/C's band bears a strong resemblance to Apple's Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. The mix of colors is similarly gorgeous, but you pay a fraction of the cost. Don't like the rainbow look? Choose from several solid colors. There are also several different sizes to choose from, so make sure you have your measurements ready.
Sporty loops: GSUNG 5 Pack Sport Loop Bands Compatible with Apple Watch
If you like the colors of Apple's latest Sport Loops, then check out this five-pack from GSUNG. You get five different colorways in a package, several of which strongly resemble Apple's, such as the Midnight/Eucalyptus dupe shown here.
Breathable: Getino Soft Silicone Breathable Sport Bands for Apple Watch
Getino offers a bunch of different four-packs in various colors, but this one comes the closest to duplicating Apple's current Nike Sport Band offerings. Of course, looking around this listing, you might find a combo you like even better.
Mmmm, tasty!: Strawberry Apple Pie Citrus Pink Stretchy Solo Loop for Apple Watch
One of Apple's new styles is a stretchy silicone strap, the Solo Loop, which is like the Braided Loop sans the braiding. Strawberry Apple Pie offers a nice dupe of these straps, and it comes in the bright and cheery Citrus Pink color, which is a dupe for Apple's Nectarine. There are also other options to pick from.
Milanese style: ONELANKS Milanese Metallic Band for Apple Watch
If you want to get the Milanese look for less, this dupe comes in similar colors to Apple's own for a fraction of the price. You can choose either Apple Watch size in this listing.
Leather link look: ILiBenQ Magnetic Leather Link Loop for Apple Watch
Apple's Leather Link replaced the Leather Loop, and this one from ILiBenQ is comes in some very similar colors. The Golden Brown shown here and the Midnight Blue are pretty similar to the Apple bands of the same name, but there are other colors to choose from in this listing as well.
For the fashionistas: Bestig Genuine Leather Double Tour Strap for Apple Watch
Bestig offers double tour style in a wide variety of colors combined with various hardware shades so you can match the metal to your Apple Watch if you like. This Ivory band reminds me of the Hermés Blanc Attelage Double Tour but for a lot less money.
Rainbows everywhere: amBand Pride Leather Band for Apple Watch
Prefer the more noticeable Pride 2020 stripes? Though Apple doesn't carry that band anymore, you can still find a similar look here. This leather strap from amBand features the rainbow in vertical stripes along the strap, and it has elegant polished hardware to give it a touch of class.
Black Unity: AOKOOR Adjustable Elastic Nylon Braided Loop
The latest Black Unity band from Apple is a Braided Solo Loop, a black band with colorful red and green flecks adorning it. This budget version has the same look for a lot less. Instead of a fitted loop, it has a clasp for size adjustability. You'll find plenty of other color options here as well.
Sporty colors: Bandiction Apple Watch Band
Blue Fog is my favorite of the newest Apple Watch Sport Band colors. Bandiction's Lake Blue, seen here, is a pretty compelling alternative. There's also an Apple Green that resembles Apple's Bright Green, and a host of other colors from which to choose.
Bold but comfortable: GBPOOT Red Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch
Did you get the PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch? Then this red braided solo loop from GBPOOT is a perfect match. It's made with recycled materials but is skin-friendly and super comfortable. And it costs much less than Apple's official version.
Bright and flashy: Maxjoy Orange Sport Edition Double Tour Leather Strap
While Apple's Hermès straps are nice, most of us don't want to pay those huge prices. Maxjoy's Double Tour Leather Strap is similar to the classic Hermès Orange Swift Single Tour, for much less. The bright color and the double tour style are sure to turn some heads.
The best Apple Watch band colors for less
I'll admit it — Apple comes out with some beautiful colors every season. However, the biggest issue is the price because not everyone wants to spend at least $49 on a new Apple Watch band for their collections. I mean, of course, the quality may not be the same level as Apple, but if you're just trying to get more band colors for your great Apple Watch to choose from and match your outfits, then the more the merrier!
The U/C Stretchy Solo Loop Strap Compatible with Apple Watch is an easy recommendation. It looks so similar to Apple's Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. With so many colors in it, it's basically a neutral. So it will go with just about any color outfit.
I'm definitely a fan of the Milanese look, and if you can get it for much less, it's even better. The ILiBenQ Magnetic Leather Link Loop for Apple Watch is a great example of a less expensive Milanese look, and it comes in the same three colors that Apple does. This band will make your Apple Watch Series 7 or any other model look even classier.
