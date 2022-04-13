While Apple has some standard Apple Watch band colors that are available all year, there are some seasonal releases too. These seasonal bands bring a nice splash of color to your Apple Watch, but they're usually only available for a limited amount of time. And not to mention Apple sells them for at least $49 a pop, which adds up if you want all of them. But there are some more affordable options out there. Here are the best Apple Watch band colors that you can get for a fraction of the cost that Apple charges.

The best Apple Watch band colors for less

I'll admit it — Apple comes out with some beautiful colors every season. However, the biggest issue is the price because not everyone wants to spend at least $49 on a new Apple Watch band for their collections. I mean, of course, the quality may not be the same level as Apple, but if you're just trying to get more band colors for your great Apple Watch to choose from and match your outfits, then the more the merrier!

The U/C Stretchy Solo Loop Strap Compatible with Apple Watch is an easy recommendation. It looks so similar to Apple's Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. With so many colors in it, it's basically a neutral. So it will go with just about any color outfit.

I'm definitely a fan of the Milanese look, and if you can get it for much less, it's even better. The ILiBenQ Magnetic Leather Link Loop for Apple Watch is a great example of a less expensive Milanese look, and it comes in the same three colors that Apple does. This band will make your Apple Watch Series 7 or any other model look even classier.