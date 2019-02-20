Apple often releases special colors that are just for the season, and they're gone after a limited time. If you're a fashion-forward Apple Watch user, you may want to have these seasonal colors in your collection of Apple Watch bands, but don't want to break the bank doing so. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap alternatives out there, and we've rounded them up right here for you.
Almost Blue Horizon
AdMaster Sport Band
AdMaster's Sport Band is made of pure silicone and flexible elastomer that is comfortable to wear. There are a few color options, including the Ocean Blue color that is a close match for Apple's Blue Horizon Sport Band, but for a fraction of the cost. Who said you need to spend a lot of money to keep up with fashion?
Nectarine, Pacific Green, Hibiscus
IYOU Sport Band
The IYOU Sport Bands are also made from soft silicone materials with the classic pin-and-tuck closure of authentic Sport Bands. There are plenty of color options, but it also has colors that are similar to Apple's latest offerings: Dark Olive (Pacific Green), Apricot (Nectarine), and Pink (Hibiscus).
Lavender Gray
NUKELOLO Sport Band
NUKELOLO's Sport Band is also made from soft silicone material and has the classic pin-and-tuck closure of Apple Sport Bands. It comes in several colors, including the new Lavender Gray color.
Yellow that's Mellow
Fuleda Silicone Sport Band
Spring is coming, and Fuleda offers a silicone Sport band copycat in Milk Yellow, which is pretty close to Apple's own Mellow Yellow. It's perfect for adding a bright splash of color to your outfit.
Like a fine wine
Booyi Sport Band
If you're looking for something similar to the Apple Watch Nike+ Sport Band in Smokey Mauve, then this is one to consider. Booyi's Sport Band features the same hole-pattern of the Nike+ bands, but it comes in a wine red/black color that is like Smokey Mauve, but a tad darker. If that doesn't bother you too much, then you should consider this one.
Splash of purple
AdMaster Soft Silicone Apple Watch Band
AdMaster's version of the Nike+ Sport Band is made of a soft silicone material and has the classic pin-and-tuck closure that makes it easy to put on and take off. This band also comes in the Violet/Plum Fog color, which is similar to the Smokey Mauve option offered from Apple, except it's brighter and more on the purple hue. If you don't mind that, then this is one of the more similar options we've found.
Always in season
SYRE Nylon Sport Loop
Syre's Sport Loops are made from a high quality and durable nylon material that replicates Apple's own quite well, especially the hook-and-loop fastener. There's also a lot of color options, including copycats of the latest color offerings from Apple: Indigo, Storm Gray, Hibiscus, Cape Code Blue, and Nectarine.
(Product)Red for less
HILIMNY Soft Nylon Sport Loop
If you like the rich red color of the (PRODUCT)RED Sport Loop but don't want to pay as much, this one is a good alternative. It features high-quality nylon and has the simple hook-and-loop fastener for an easy and perfect fit. The red color is also quite close to the official (PRODUCT)RED version.
Modern Buckle for cheap!
SIRUIBO Leather Band for Apple Watch
As nice as Apple's Modern Buckle band is, that price tag is pretty hard to swallow for most of us. Fortunately, SIRUIBO makes a leather band that looks just like the Modern Buckle but for less than half the cost. Just like the real thing, this buckle just clicks into place, making it super easy to put on and take off. It also comes in Apple's latest seasonal colors, including Forest Green, Peony Pink, and Ruby.
Professional leather loop for less
RUOQINI Leather Loop
Just like the Modern Buckle, the Leather Loop is classy and elegant, but a touch expensive for most. This alternative from RUOQINI is just like the real thing, but for a fraction of the cost. Plus, they offer it in seasonal colors like Forest Green and Tahoe Blue (close to Cape Code Blue).
Affordable Hermes
EloBeth Double Tour Leather Loop
Hermès bands look amazing, but they're hella expensive. But EloBeth does a great job in replicating that stitched leather double tour style for less—a lot less. These bands are made from top-quality cowhide, so it's genuine leather and super soft to the touch. Plus, you can get some of the seasonal offerings like Hermès, including Red Wine/Rose/Pink and Indigo/White/Orange.
I love gold!
BRG Milanese Loop
Apple's Milanese Loop is a great way to add some sleek style to your look, especially the new gold color, but it's definitely not cheap. This Milanese Loop from BRG is a good alternative. It offers the same kind of stainless steel look and is easy to loop in and fasten with a secure fit. The gold color goes well with a gold Apple Watch, though there are other colors if you aren't a fan of gold. You could get a few of these for the price of one Apple Milanese Loop, actually, so stock up!
And there you have it. Most of these are very, very close to Apple's own offering, but you can obtain them for a fraction of the cost. For the most part, the quality of these is good for the price you pay for them. But if you just like having the option available to you each day, then the more the merrier! Our personal favorite from these is the SIRUIBO Modern Buckle Leather Band, because I always loved how the Modern Buckle looks, but this is way more affordable.
