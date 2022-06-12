The Apple Watch Classic Buckle Band is a beauty, a truly timeless accessory that matches almost any outfit and occasion. However, Apple no longer sells it. You're in luck, though! There are plenty of reasonably priced classic-style leather watch bands in a wide array of colors available. Most of these are made for every size and generation Apple Watch, so you'll have choices. Here are some of our favorite bands to get the Apple Watch Classic Buckle look for less.

Best for Most : Fullmosa Genuine Leather Band Staff Favorite The Fullmosa Genuine Leather Band is a super soft and incredibly comfortable band replacement that can be easily adjusted to fit various wrist sizes. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes. The stainless steel buckle is quite similar to the original Classic Buckle design. Not only will you get Apple Watch Classic Buckle look for less, but you'll also get a wide variety of colors from which to choose. From $18 at Amazon Comfortable : Mifa Leather Apple Watch Band This matte leather band with a black stainless steel clasp not only looks sharp but it's also made from real leather with perforations, making it breathable to allow the skin underneath to stay dry. Perfect if you're on the move on a sunny day. This one comes in both the 38/40mm and 42/44mm Apple Watch sizes. $25 at Amazon Tapered : WFEAGL Leather Band Not an exact copy of Apple's Classic Buckle, this beauty tapers away from the Apple Watch for a slimmer, more delicate look. WFEAGL offers both watch sizes, multiple hardware color options, plus dozens of gorgeous leather colors and even some patterns. $15 at Amazon Luxury Look : Marge Plus Apple Watch Genuine Leather strap This Classic Buckle knockoff is priced low but looks and feels like a more expensive Apple Watch accessory. Its thick stitching and polished stainless steel buckle make it quite eye-catching. It comes in both the 38/40mm and 42/44mm sizes in dozens of colors and hardware combos. From $13 at Amazon Custom combo : Clockwork Synergy Dapper Leather Apple Watch Band Clockwork Synergy makes fantastic quality bands at reasonable prices. The Dapper watch bands are 100% genuine leather and come in dozens of colors. Plus, Clockwork Synergy offers hardware to match your Apple Watch color. You choose your Apple Watch size, preferred hardware color, and the leather color you like to put together your perfect band. $45 at Clockwork Synergy Sparkle : Wearlizer Thin Glitter Apple Watch band Leather is great on its own, but add a little sparkle, and you have a uniquely beautiful band for your Apple Watch. This slim, tapered, glittery band comes in well over a dozen colors and will be sure to dress up any outfit you own. It comes in every Apple Watch size and generation. From $14 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Classic Buckle look for less

The Apple Watch Classic Buckle band was a beauty, but you can get a similar look for a lot less. Apple Watch bands don't have to be expensive. Grab any of the leather Apple Watch bands listed above and feel good about spending less money for a great band regardless of your style. We love the look, feel, and affordable price tag of the Fullmosa Genuine Leather Band: plus, it looks incredibly similar to the real deal. It comes in so many colors; you'll be sure to find one (or several) you love.

For those who like the classic buckle style but prefer a less bulky look, check out WFEAGL's Leather Band. We love the tapered shape, which makes a more subtle statement than a wide band around the wrist. Speaking of a statement, one of the many colors available is a snakeskin print, which is certainly hot right now.