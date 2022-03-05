If you love your Apple Watch and enjoy accessorizing with fashionable Apple Watch bands, you've probably considered the Apple Watch Link Bracelet. It looks good on anyone's wrist and should go with almost any outfit in your wardrobe. However, if you're not prepared to shell out hundreds of dollars, never fear — the shopping gurus of iMore are here — we know about the best Apple Watch bands and we know how to nab that look for far, far less. Here's how to get the Apple Watch Link Bracelet look for less.

Best for most : Surace Stainless Steel Link Bracelet Staff pick A dead ringer for Apple's Link Bracelet, this band has the same brushed finish and butterfly clasp. Unlike Apple's band, you need a tool to remove links if you need to adjust it to fit your wrist. Luckily, the removal tool is included. Choose a black or silver finish and either the smaller or larger Apple Watch size. From $23 at Amazon Affordable : SWEES stainless steel band If the price is your main concern, the SWEES stainless steel band gives you that classic metal link look for a super affordable price. Plus, it comes with a complete link removal kit, so if you need to adjust the size, you don't have to buy the tools separately. This one is just for the 42/44mm size Apple Watch. From $12 at Amazon Eye-Catching : AmzAokay metal link band Looking to stand out from the crowd? The AmzAokay metal link band has a unique design that doesn't look like your typical metal link watch band. Despite its flashy design, it can still be adjusted in size and comes with a one-year warranty. Choose either Apple Watch size. From $22 at Amazon Lightweight : JETech metal link band Although the JETech metal link band looks pretty standard, the metal folding clasp sits super flush against your skin, making it comfortable to wear all day, and it's easily adjustable with the included link removal kit. This one comes in Silver and Black, but only for the larger Apple Watch. $10 at Amazon Reliable : eLander Stainless Steel Metal Band The eLander Stainless Steel Metal Band is a sleek and stylish band that looks like a classic watch band. It comes in one two-tone colorway: Silver with Black, but only in the larger Apple Watch size. The link removal kit is included, so you can fit the band to your wrist. $15 at Amazon Easy-to-Install : LDFAS Stainless Steel Metal Link Bracelet The LDFAS Stainless Steel Metal Link Bracelet is a comfortable Apple Watch band that's easy to install and comes with a lifetime warranty. It comes in several color choices and both Apple Watch sizes. From $14 at Amazon Fashion Forward : Simpeak Stainless Steel Strap Sleek, stylish, and ready for your wrist, the Simpeak Stainless Steel Strap is a colorful and classic replacement strap that's ideal for your Apple Watch. It comes in several different colors, so you'll be sure to find one you like. This one is for the smaller Apple Watch. From $15 at Amazon Classic : Kades stainless steel link bracelet Let's say you've been frustrated by watch bands that are far too big on your wrist for far too long, and you're convinced that the link bracelet look just won't work for you. This bracelet from Kades is out to prove you wrong, friend. You'll be able to remove up to 10 links. So, the link look can be yours regardless of the size of your wrist. This band comes in both Apple Watch sizes. $24 at Amazon

Sport the Apple Watch Link Bracelet look for less

If you've read our Apple Watch Link Bracelet review, you know how much we love it. And we know all about the best Apple Watch bands, having tested out so many different bands. The Surace Stainless Steel Link Bracelet has such a nice classic and clean style, it's hard to believe it isn't a product directly from Apple. Regardless, all the options above will provide you with a great-looking metal link band that you don't have to spend a small fortune on.

Maybe you're in the market for a band that's a bit more fashion-forward: the eye-catching LDFAS Stainless Steel Metal Link Bracelet is a stunning, striking band that's both functional and incredibly stylish. It doesn't look like the Apple Watch Link Bracelet per se, but it has a similar sophisticated vibe, making it a terrific alternative.