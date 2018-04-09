How to get the Apple Watch link bracelet look for less

MoKo stainless steel band

The stainless steel band from MoKo offers nine versions of the link bracelet; we're loving the one pictured to the right that's a copy of the space gray genuine article.

If you're looking to replicate Apple's silver links, MoKo can do that, too. This one would be hard to identify as a non-Apple product, that's for sure.

The triple safety folding clasp secures the band so that you'll never have to worry about it slipping off your wrist. MoKo offers both 38mm and 42mm bands in all of their solid colors, and a select few for only the 42mm band. Prices start around $24 and top out around $28.