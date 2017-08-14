Where can you find the Nike+ Sport Band look for your non-Nike+ Apple Watch? iMore's got you covered!

Apple Watch Nike+ is nigh-identical to the regular, aluminum Apple Watch Series 2. But its Sport Band is something else entirely. It's got an awesome, wacky, octopus-y perforated design, in black, silver, gray, and vivid green that's unlike any other band on the market.

You can get an official Nike+ Sport band directly from Apple for $50, but you don't have to pay the Nike brand price to get the Nike brand look.

Here are the best options if you're looking to get the Nike+ Sport Band look for less! 💰

Ouluoqi Silicone Band with Holes

Brand copycats are usually pretty easy to spot, but with this one it isn't so easy. Available in four different colors, the Ouluoqi Apple Watch band does a fantastic job of replicating the Nike Band, but for way less!

If you don't have the $50 it costs for an official Nike+ Sport band, this one will give you the look and feel you are after. It is made to fit all versions of the Apple Watch, and only comes in a size M/L.

You can order it in a black/gray combo, black/volt combo, silver/volt combo, and a silver/white combo, so you can pick the one that matches your style the best. Coming in at between $7 and $13, you really can't go wrong by picking up a few of the colors to match your different outfits.

Senter soft silicone replacement Series 2

Highly-rated, comfortable, and darn near close to the real thing, this Senter soft silicone replacement for the Apple Watch Series 2 is another great option to keep in mind if you're looking for that Nike+ style.

The Senter can be easily adjusted depending on your wrist size, just like the Nike+ band; unlike the Nike+ band, however, you have a ton of vibrant, bright colors to pick from!

For around $16, you can pick up your futuristic accessory in azure/navy, black/grey, black/green, black/yellow, grey/green, grey/white, navy/white, pink/azure, purple/green, and red/black.

Yearscase soft silicone bracelet

Many of these bands are only available for the 42mm versions of the Apple Watch, but this one comes in both a 38mm and 42mm size, so no one gets left out.

You'll have less color options, with only the black/volt and black/grey configurations being available in each size, but according to the reviews, it is worth it for the quality that you're getting here. From Jingyuan's Amazon review:

Looks and feels like the Apple Version, have no difference. Wears comfortable, Extremely nice watch band.

With more than 200 reviews the band sits at just barely under the 5-star mark. Priced at under $15, there is a whole lot of value here. If you are looking for a great band to match the look of the Nike version, this may be the one for you!

What's your pick?

