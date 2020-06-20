Look, I know some people are going out and going to bars and restaurants already, but many are choosing to still play it safe and keep the usual Father's Day activities on hold this year. Usual activities like going out to eat or going to the movies represent a risk many are not yet willing to take. But just because you're staying socially isolated doesn't mean you can't have a fun Father's Day. There are ways to celebrate without going out, including breakfast in bed, watching some of dad's favorite movies, or firing up the grill. Making breakfast Look, I know breakfast in bed is typically associated with Mother's Day, but dads like breakfast, too. It's a great way to begin any celebratory day, and you'll want to make sure that you have the right tools in your kitchen to make a quality breakfast in bed happen. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo There are a lot of great little kitchen gadgets and tools out there to help you make a great breakfast for your dad, no matter what they like.

Waffles, but mini Dash Mini Maker This tiny waffle maker won't take up much space and is designed to make a perfect waffle every time you use it. It even comes with a small recipe book. $10 at Amazon

$27 at Walmart

Pressing play You still shouldn't be going to the movies this Father's Day, but that doesn't mean you can't settle in to watch an old (or new) favorite movie. Staying in is a great excuse to fire up that movie library and tune in to some of Dad's favorite films to watch them together. Here are some great movies to watch on Father's Day, from comedies to rollicking adventures. Father of the Bride

This classic comedy is a great father-daughter pick for Father's Day. Steve Martin plays George Banks, a typical overprotective father who must come to grips with the fact that his daughter has grown up when she comes home and announces that she's engaged. As he struggles to let go, George comes very close to ruining everything. $14.99 on iTunes Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

Full of adventures, mysterious artifacts, and Nazi punching, The Last Crusade is a fitting end to the original series of Indiana Jones films. It's also a great father-son movie, as Indy is joined by his father, Henry, on his quest to stop the Nazis from acquiring the fabled Holy Grail. $16.99 on iTunes Liar Liar

Jim Carrey stars as Fletcher Reede, an attorney and consummate liar. When his son makes a wish that Fletcher can't lie for 24 hours, it throws his world into chaos, leading to an increasingly wild ride as Fletcher is forced to tell the truth at the most inconvenient times. $14.99 on iTunes Road to Perdition

This crime drama stars Tom Hanks as Michael Sullivan Sr., an enforcer for the Irish mob. When his wife and younger son are murdered, Michael must go on the run with his eldest son, Michael Jr., in 1931 Chicago. Looking for revenge against the man that killed his family, Michael finds himself truly bonding with his son for the first time. Alternating between brutal and heartwarming, this film explores the complex relationships that sons can have with the legacies of their fathers. $14.99 on iTunes Gifts for the grill Summer's in full swing now, so why not heat up the grill this Father's Day? Whether you're having a small (less than 10 people, remember) gathering, or just grilling with the immediate family, these tools will help you have a tasty cookout on Sunday.

Taking the temperature Weber iGrill 3 Thermometer iGrill is a name that's been around the smart cooking gadgets game for a while. The iGrill 3 is a thermometer that supports multiple probes at once. Connect up to four probes to the iGrill, then connect the iGrill to your iPhone wirelessly to keep a constant eye on the internal temperature of your grilled items. It comes with two probes in the box. $100 at Amazon

$96 at Walmart