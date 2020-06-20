Look, I know some people are going out and going to bars and restaurants already, but many are choosing to still play it safe and keep the usual Father's Day activities on hold this year. Usual activities like going out to eat or going to the movies represent a risk many are not yet willing to take.
But just because you're staying socially isolated doesn't mean you can't have a fun Father's Day. There are ways to celebrate without going out, including breakfast in bed, watching some of dad's favorite movies, or firing up the grill.
Making breakfast
Look, I know breakfast in bed is typically associated with Mother's Day, but dads like breakfast, too. It's a great way to begin any celebratory day, and you'll want to make sure that you have the right tools in your kitchen to make a quality breakfast in bed happen.
There are a lot of great little kitchen gadgets and tools out there to help you make a great breakfast for your dad, no matter what they like.
All in one
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
This little gadget makes cooking breakfast sandwiches a breeze. Just put in your bread or other outer layers, followed by your meat or cheese, then crack an egg in the egg plate, close the machine and turn it on. The removable components make cleanup super simple, too.
Waffles, but mini
Dash Mini Maker
This tiny waffle maker won't take up much space and is designed to make a perfect waffle every time you use it. It even comes with a small recipe book.
It's all here
Courant CBH-4601R 3-in-1 Breakfast Station
This busy breakfast station from Courant combines a griddle, toaster oven, and coffee maker to make a one-stop breakfast-making shop. It's perfect for making a full breakfast in bed.
Pressing play
You still shouldn't be going to the movies this Father's Day, but that doesn't mean you can't settle in to watch an old (or new) favorite movie. Staying in is a great excuse to fire up that movie library and tune in to some of Dad's favorite films to watch them together.
Here are some great movies to watch on Father's Day, from comedies to rollicking adventures.
Father of the Bride
This classic comedy is a great father-daughter pick for Father's Day. Steve Martin plays George Banks, a typical overprotective father who must come to grips with the fact that his daughter has grown up when she comes home and announces that she's engaged. As he struggles to let go, George comes very close to ruining everything.
Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade
Full of adventures, mysterious artifacts, and Nazi punching, The Last Crusade is a fitting end to the original series of Indiana Jones films. It's also a great father-son movie, as Indy is joined by his father, Henry, on his quest to stop the Nazis from acquiring the fabled Holy Grail.
Liar Liar
Jim Carrey stars as Fletcher Reede, an attorney and consummate liar. When his son makes a wish that Fletcher can't lie for 24 hours, it throws his world into chaos, leading to an increasingly wild ride as Fletcher is forced to tell the truth at the most inconvenient times.
Road to Perdition
This crime drama stars Tom Hanks as Michael Sullivan Sr., an enforcer for the Irish mob. When his wife and younger son are murdered, Michael must go on the run with his eldest son, Michael Jr., in 1931 Chicago. Looking for revenge against the man that killed his family, Michael finds himself truly bonding with his son for the first time. Alternating between brutal and heartwarming, this film explores the complex relationships that sons can have with the legacies of their fathers.
Gifts for the grill
Summer's in full swing now, so why not heat up the grill this Father's Day? Whether you're having a small (less than 10 people, remember) gathering, or just grilling with the immediate family, these tools will help you have a tasty cookout on Sunday.
Grill indoors
Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Look, the weather might be terrible on Father's Day, but that doesn't mean you have to skip the grill. Ninja's indoor grill is also an air fryer, and can roast, bake, and dehydrate food.
Taking the temperature
Weber iGrill 3 Thermometer
iGrill is a name that's been around the smart cooking gadgets game for a while. The iGrill 3 is a thermometer that supports multiple probes at once. Connect up to four probes to the iGrill, then connect the iGrill to your iPhone wirelessly to keep a constant eye on the internal temperature of your grilled items. It comes with two probes in the box.
Light it up
Looftlighter Electric Fire Starter
If you like to use a charcoal or wood grill, you need something to light it, and that's where the Looftlighter comes in. Instead of using lighter fluid, the Looftlighter superheats air to 1,100 degrees to get charcoal glowing in about one minute. It's great if you're looking for a lighter that work quickly and doesn't use lighter fluid.
Your celebrations
How are you celebrating Father's Day in 2020 while staying safe? Let us know in the comments.
