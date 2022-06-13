While many people know that Family Sharing can be used to share iTunes purchases, Apple Music, iCloud storage, and more, did you also know that you can use it to keep track of the locations of your various family members? Once you set up location sharing in the Family Sharing menu, you, your partner, or your kids will be free to share their locations as they choose.

If you want to learn more about the location tracking feature available through Family Sharing and Find My, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

First, once it's activated, everyone else in your Family Sharing unit has to activate it on their own devices. You cannot force someone to share their location using Find My. Second, any family member can stop sharing their location at any time. If you're hoping to use Find My to make sure your kids are staying safe and not going anywhere they're not supposed to, you'll need to establish ground rules with your child about the use of location tracking.