Best answer: The battery on both the Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR can last up to five days.

Long battery life

The Fitbit Inspire is a health and fitness tracker meant to be worn around the clock, as it tracks both your activity and your sleep habits. The Fitbit Inspire HR also tracks your heart rate and has some added features. There are some differences between the two models, but their battery capability is the same. Since the Fitbit is designed to be worn virtually all of the time, it would be inconvenient to have to charge it daily. Luckily, you don't have to.

You don't need to charge the Fitbit Inspire or Inspire HR every day, because the battery can last up to five days on both devices even with 24-hour wear. Fitbit says "up to" five days, because battery life can vary depending how you use your Fitbit, the age of the device, and what your settings are. Fitbit recommends that you charge your Fitbit Inspire or Inspire HR every few days just to ensure that your tracking is consistent and continuious. Luckily, charging the built-in lithium-polymer battery is quick. It takes only two hours to go from 0-100%.

In our testing we found that Fitbit's estimates were mostly correct. We got around four and a half days in two separate charging sessions.

To charge your Fitbit, you can use the included charging cable. You can also purchase a charging cable separately, in case you lose the orginal or you like to have a spare.