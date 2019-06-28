Long-lasting battery

The Fitbit Versa Lite is meant to be worn around the clock, so it can track both your daytime activity and your sleep patterns. Luckily, you don't need to charge it daily. With normal use, it can last over four days before it needs to be recharged. The Versa Lite comes with a charger, though if you like to keep an extra one at work or in your bag, you can purchase one separately. The charger is a cradle that holds your Versa Lite securely, and it plugs into a USB port. Plan on it taking about two hours to fully charge the Versa Lite. Avoid temperature extremes while charging.

There are some ways you can maximise your Fitbit Versa Lite's battery life. The screen on your Versa Lite will turn on every time you turn your wrist towards you; but you can turn that feature off it the screen is lighting up much more often than you want. You can use the settings app on the Versa Lite to lower your screen's brightness level. You can turn off the notifications and reminders that you don't really need. Connected GPS uses a lot of battery; turn it off if you don't really need it. Animated watch faces take more battery power; so if you're trying to save battery then stick with a static one.

Remind me, what exactly is a Fitbit Versa Lite?

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a health and fitness smartwatch that tracks activity, calorie burn, steps, sleep stages, female cycles, and heart rate. It lets you receive notifications so you don't miss calls, texts, or app alerts. The Versa Lite has a 4+ day battery life so you only need to charge it a couple of times per week. It tracks more than different 15 types of exercise and it's water resistant up to 50 meters.

Download over 100 apps and customize your watch face. Choose from five colorways: White/Silver Aluminum, Lilac Silver Aluminum, Marina Blue/Marina Blue Aluminum, Mulberry/Mulberry Aluminum, and Charcoal/Silver Aluminum.