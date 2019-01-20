Best answer: The Fitbit Alta HR has a battery life of up to seven days, although your mileage may vary depending on what features you use.

According to Fitbit, the Alta HR can offer up to seven days of battery life between charges. As with any device, your battery life will vary depending on how you use the Alta HR. The various features of the Fitbit Alta HR will all steadily chip away at your battery, so you'll want to make sure you're keeping an eye on it.

What features eat away at the Alta HR's battery?

The Alta HR has a number of capabilities that will drain your battery faster the more you use them. All-day sync is a big one. This feature continually updates the Fitbit app on your phone with new fitness data. Turning it off can save battery life not just on your Fitbit, but on your phone as well. The Fitbit app will still update with the latest data from your Alta HR whenever you open it.

Other features that can drain your battery faster include checking your heart rate constantly and having notifications for calls, messages, and movement reminders turned on.

What if you're getting a lot less than seven days?

If you're seeing significantly lower battery life than the seven days Fitbit advertises for the Alta HR and you've turned off all the intensive features, you might need to reset your device. If that's the case you'll need to follow Fitbit's instructions for resetting the Alta HR.

After a reset, your Alta HR should see a battery life improvement, again, depending on how you use it.