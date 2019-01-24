Best answer: The rechargeable battery in the Garmin Vivosmart HR fitness band can last up to five days on a single charge. This amount of time is about average for current fitness trackers on the market, but there are things you can do to improve it.

Average battery life

Lasting up to five days on a single charge, the Garmin Vivosmart HR doesn't set any battery life records, but it performs well nonetheless. For example, the Fitbit Charge 3 lasts up to seven days between charges as does the Fitbit Alta HR. The battery life on the Vivosmart HR, meanwhile, matches that of both the UA Band and Samsung Gear Fit 2, so it's not well below the competition.

Maximize that time

You can maximize the actual amount of time your fitness device will last between battery charges by adjusting key settings. Turning off the auto backlight setting on the Garmin Vivosmart HR will help as will decreasing the backlight brightness. You can also turn off smart notifications and Bluetooth wireless technology, when necessary.

If you want to maximize battery life to the fullest on the wearable device, you can turn off wrist-based heart rate monitoring. However, given that heart rating tracking is one of the reasons to buy this product, this type of change probably isn't practical.

Another solution: Charge your tracker during break times to add some extra time on the fly.